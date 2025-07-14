Awulai Ashia & Nkyinkyim Exhibition at Gagosian / DeRoche Projects

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. DeRoche Projects conceived the spatial framework for I Do Not Come to You By Chance, marking Amoako Boafo's inaugural London exhibition at Gagosian Mayfair. The project extends an evolving creative exchange between the artist and architect, following past collaborations including dot.ateliers|Ogbojo, a writers' and curators' residency founded by Boafo in Accra, and the Volta Pavilion, a viewing structure crafted from reclaimed timber sourced from Ghana's Volta Region to house Boafo's Proper Love, Papillon Hug (2024). The spatial strategy is anchored by a Courtyard Pavilion in Gallery 1 and the social sculpture Nkyinkyim in Gallery 2. Both interventions treat architecture not as backdrop, but as an active medium: one that reflects the cultural foundations of Boafo's work while amplifying and extending the portraits' focus on strength, resilience, and shared identity into spatial form.