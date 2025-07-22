Roelevard Complex / B2Ai + Snøhetta

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. The transformative development Roelevard is breathing new life into Roeselare's historic railway district. Together with local architect B2Ai, Snøhetta has developed a mixed-use complex in the Flemish municipality of Roeselare, Belgium, that reconnects the city's urban fabric, transforming a once-divided site into a vibrant hub for living, working, and gathering. Roelevard, a union of the name Roeselare and the word boulevard, is a mixed-use complex that transforms the old railway station area in the historic city of Roeselare in Belgium. The buildings are recreating the area that used to be divided by the rail line into a vibrant work and living environment with new connecting points. Located in the center of the Flemish municipality, adjacent to Roeselare Central Station, the project strengthens connections between the front of the station and the previously undeveloped areas behind the tracks, reuniting the two sides of the city.