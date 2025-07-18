Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
2008-2025
The West Bund Grand Theater / SHL

The West Bund Grand Theater / SHL - Image 6 of 36The West Bund Grand Theater / SHL - Exterior Photography, ConcreteThe West Bund Grand Theater / SHL - Image 15 of 36The West Bund Grand Theater / SHL - Interior Photography, StairsThe West Bund Grand Theater / SHL - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Theaters & Performance
Shanghai, China
  • Client: West Bund Group
  • Design Team: Chris Hardie (Principal in charge), Chao Chen (Project Director), Mai Zhang (Project Architect), Jing Lin, Bozhena Hoida, Xiao Sun, Tianda Ge, Yiwen He, Puze Huang, Juno Li, Yuqian Lu, Puchun Zhang, Joey Zhang, Jingjing Zhang, Fangzhou Zhu, Sebastian Correa, Jiaai He, Steven Morton, Rasmus Duong-Grunnet, Maria Vlagoidou, Tasha Ye Feng.
  • Local Architect: Arcplus Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design & Research, Shanghai Xiandai
  • Façade Consultant: EcoFace International Group
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
The West Bund Grand Theater / SHL - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© RAWVISION studio

Text description provided by the architects. The West Bund is the most rapidly developing arts, culture, and commercial district in Shanghai. Located along the banks of the Huangpu River just south of the city center, it represents a concerted effort by the Shanghai Municipal Government to create an iconic world-class urban waterfront comparable to the Paris Rive Gauche and London South Bank. Formerly an industrial zone built out during the early 20th century, the current development is guided by a master plan that combines existing structures and new buildings with a pedestrian-oriented landscape that encourages a lively, bustling atmosphere. When completed, the 9.4-square-kilometer West Bund will be the largest cultural district in Asia.

Project gallery

About this office
Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceChina
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© RAWVISION studio

西岸大剧院 / SHL

