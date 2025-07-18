The West Bund Grand Theater / SHL

+ 31

Category: Theaters & Performance

Client: West Bund Group

Design Team: Chris Hardie (Principal in charge), Chao Chen (Project Director), Mai Zhang (Project Architect), Jing Lin, Bozhena Hoida, Xiao Sun, Tianda Ge, Yiwen He, Puze Huang, Juno Li, Yuqian Lu, Puchun Zhang, Joey Zhang, Jingjing Zhang, Fangzhou Zhu, Sebastian Correa, Jiaai He, Steven Morton, Rasmus Duong-Grunnet, Maria Vlagoidou, Tasha Ye Feng.

Local Architect: Arcplus Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design & Research, Shanghai Xiandai

Theater Consultant: Theater Consultant: Theatre Projects

Façade Consultant: EcoFace International Group

City: Shanghai

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The West Bund is the most rapidly developing arts, culture, and commercial district in Shanghai. Located along the banks of the Huangpu River just south of the city center, it represents a concerted effort by the Shanghai Municipal Government to create an iconic world-class urban waterfront comparable to the Paris Rive Gauche and London South Bank. Formerly an industrial zone built out during the early 20th century, the current development is guided by a master plan that combines existing structures and new buildings with a pedestrian-oriented landscape that encourages a lively, bustling atmosphere. When completed, the 9.4-square-kilometer West Bund will be the largest cultural district in Asia.