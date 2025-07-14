Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Rice Architecture Anderson Hall Renovation / Kwong Von Glinow

Rice Architecture Anderson Hall Renovation / Kwong Von Glinow

Save

Rice Architecture Anderson Hall Renovation / Kwong Von Glinow - Image 2 of 27Rice Architecture Anderson Hall Renovation / Kwong Von Glinow - Interior Photography, GlassRice Architecture Anderson Hall Renovation / Kwong Von Glinow - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodRice Architecture Anderson Hall Renovation / Kwong Von Glinow - Interior Photography, WoodRice Architecture Anderson Hall Renovation / Kwong Von Glinow - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
University, Student Hall
Houston, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rice Architecture Anderson Hall Renovation / Kwong Von Glinow - Image 6 of 27
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. Design through Finding: three new spaces in MD Anderson Hall — Rice University School of Architecture commissioned Kwong Von Glinow to design three new spaces within MD Anderson Hall: a Welcome Center, a Student and Community Forum, and a Faculty & Staff Lounge. These new spaces are located along the school's central axis. Our design process began with a deep dive into the building's history to understand the original 1947 building by Staub and Rather and the subsequent 1981 addition by James Stirling and Michael Wilford.  One of the texts mentioned Philip Johnson's observation of the James Stirling addition: "I came to see Jim's building but couldn't find it." (Cite Fall 1992-Winter 1993) This notion of  "finding" space became integral to our design approach.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kwong Von Glinow
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityOther facilitiesStudent HallUnited States
Cite: "Rice Architecture Anderson Hall Renovation / Kwong Von Glinow" 14 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032027/rice-architecture-anderson-hall-renovation-kwong-von-glinow> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags