Rice Architecture Anderson Hall Renovation / Kwong Von Glinow

Text description provided by the architects. Design through Finding: three new spaces in MD Anderson Hall — Rice University School of Architecture commissioned Kwong Von Glinow to design three new spaces within MD Anderson Hall: a Welcome Center, a Student and Community Forum, and a Faculty & Staff Lounge. These new spaces are located along the school's central axis. Our design process began with a deep dive into the building's history to understand the original 1947 building by Staub and Rather and the subsequent 1981 addition by James Stirling and Michael Wilford. One of the texts mentioned Philip Johnson's observation of the James Stirling addition: "I came to see Jim's building but couldn't find it." (Cite Fall 1992-Winter 1993) This notion of "finding" space became integral to our design approach.