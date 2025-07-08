Colombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón

+ 31

Category: Schools

Architect In Charge: Aarón Cohen

Lead Team: Angelica Mejía

Design Team: Camilo Sellamén, Camilo Fuentes, Joel Amón

General Construction: SRC Ingenieros Civiles S.A.

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: SRC Ingenieros Civiles S.A.

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Maria Teresa Sierra

Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Hidrosan JBS

Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Powel Ingenieria y Servicios S.A.S.

Engineering And Consulting > Mechanical: Capitalaires Ingenieria y Confort

Engineering And Consulting > Services: Alfonso Uribe & Cia S.A.

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Aqstica S.A.S.

Landscape Architecture: Inforest Consultores Ambientales S.A.S.

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Andrés García Ingeniería Bioclimática y Sostenible

Graphic Image: Sofía López

City: Bogotá

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Colegio Colombo Hebreo in Bogotá is the most ambitious project that the Jewish community has undertaken in the city of Bogotá in the last 40 years. After more than 70 years of organic growth without a defined master plan for its campus, a historic opportunity arose to rethink and project it for the next 50 years. The plan required the sale of almost a third of the land to finance the project, which necessitated a complete rethinking of the arrangement of the new buildings within the campus.