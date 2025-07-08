Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Colombia
  5. Colombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón

Colombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón

Save

Colombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón - Image 2 of 36Colombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairColombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón - Exterior Photography, CourtyardColombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairColombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Schools
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Category: Schools
  • Architect In Charge: Aarón Cohen
  • Lead Team: Angelica Mejía
  • Design Team: Camilo Sellamén, Camilo Fuentes, Joel Amón
  • General Construction: SRC Ingenieros Civiles S.A.
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: SRC Ingenieros Civiles S.A.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Maria Teresa Sierra
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Hidrosan JBS
  • Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Powel Ingenieria y Servicios S.A.S.
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mechanical: Capitalaires Ingenieria y Confort
  • Engineering And Consulting > Services: Alfonso Uribe & Cia S.A.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Aqstica S.A.S.
  • Landscape Architecture: Inforest Consultores Ambientales S.A.S.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Andrés García Ingeniería Bioclimática y Sostenible
  • Graphic Image: Sofía López
  • City: Bogotá
  • Country: Colombia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Colombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Colegio Colombo Hebreo in Bogotá is the most ambitious project that the Jewish community has undertaken in the city of Bogotá in the last 40 years. After more than 70 years of organic growth without a defined master plan for its campus, a historic opportunity arose to rethink and project it for the next 50 years. The plan required the sale of almost a third of the land to finance the project, which necessitated a complete rethinking of the arrangement of the new buildings within the campus.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsColombia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsColombia
Cite: "Colombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón" [Colegio Colombo Hebreo / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón] 08 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031813/colombo-hebrew-college-aaron-cohen-plus-angelica-mejia-plus-camilo-sellamen-plus-camilo-fuentes-plus-joel-amon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags