Colombo Hebrew College / Aarón Cohen + Angélica Mejía + Camilo Sellamén + Camilo Fuentes + Joel Amón

- Area: 4294 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Alejandro Arango
- Category: Schools
- Architect In Charge: Aarón Cohen
- Lead Team: Angelica Mejía
- Design Team: Camilo Sellamén, Camilo Fuentes, Joel Amón
- General Construction: SRC Ingenieros Civiles S.A.
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: SRC Ingenieros Civiles S.A.
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Maria Teresa Sierra
- Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Hidrosan JBS
- Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Powel Ingenieria y Servicios S.A.S.
- Engineering And Consulting > Mechanical: Capitalaires Ingenieria y Confort
- Engineering And Consulting > Services: Alfonso Uribe & Cia S.A.
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Aqstica S.A.S.
- Landscape Architecture: Inforest Consultores Ambientales S.A.S.
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Andrés García Ingeniería Bioclimática y Sostenible
- Graphic Image: Sofía López
- City: Bogotá
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Colegio Colombo Hebreo in Bogotá is the most ambitious project that the Jewish community has undertaken in the city of Bogotá in the last 40 years. After more than 70 years of organic growth without a defined master plan for its campus, a historic opportunity arose to rethink and project it for the next 50 years. The plan required the sale of almost a third of the land to finance the project, which necessitated a complete rethinking of the arrangement of the new buildings within the campus.