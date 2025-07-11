Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Exhibition "Ideas Fijas" / MATER + Cecilia Szalkowicz

Exhibition "Ideas Fijas" / MATER + Cecilia Szalkowicz - Interior Photography, Concrete

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Installation
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: MATER + Cecilia Szalkowicz
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers:  Holstein
  • Lead Architects: Leticia Virguez Lalli, Gabriel Huarte
Exhibition “Ideas Fijas" / MATER + Cecilia Szalkowicz - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The exhibition “Ideas Fijas” by artist Cecilia Szalkowicz, curated by Mariano Mayer, brings together photography, sculpture, and architecture in a single exhibition, working in collaboration with architects Leticia Virguez Lalli and Gabriel Huarte of Mater studio for the design and development of the piece.

About this office
MATER + Cecilia Szalkowicz
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationArgentina
