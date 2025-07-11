Exhibition “Ideas Fijas" / MATER + Cecilia Szalkowicz

•
Buenos Aires, Argentina
-
Architects: MATER + Cecilia Szalkowicz
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
-
Manufacturers: Holstein
-
Lead Architects: Leticia Virguez Lalli, Gabriel Huarte
- Category: Installation
- Project Team: Leticia Virguez Lalli, Gabriel Huarte, Cecilia Szalkowicz
- Artist: Cecilia Szalkowicz
- Curator: Mariano Mayer
- Collaborators : Camila Gabrielli, Sofía Preliasco
- City: Buenos Aires
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The exhibition “Ideas Fijas” by artist Cecilia Szalkowicz, curated by Mariano Mayer, brings together photography, sculpture, and architecture in a single exhibition, working in collaboration with architects Leticia Virguez Lalli and Gabriel Huarte of Mater studio for the design and development of the piece.