ELS Altair School / Shell Arquitectos

•
La Molina, Peru
-
Architects: Shell Arquitectos
- Area: 2580 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Renzo Rebagliati
- Category: Elementary & Middle School
- Architects In Charge: Alejandro Shell, Anna Barron, Carlos Vargas
- Construction: GALEON Constructora
- Landscaping: Camila de la Puente
- Interior Design: Cinthya Arana
- Safety And Evacuation: PYR Arquitectos Consultores
- Structures: César Burga
- Mechanical Sanitary And Electrical Consultants: AT Consultores
- City: La Molina
- Country: Peru
Text description provided by the architects. The project responds to the commission to create a new Early Learning School (ELS), an independent building that maintains a connection with the other blocks and sports areas, being part of a master plan for the expansion of Altair School.