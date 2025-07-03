Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ELS Altair School / Shell Arquitectos

ELS Altair School / Shell Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyELS Altair School / Shell Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete, ColumnELS Altair School / Shell Arquitectos - Image 4 of 51ELS Altair School / Shell Arquitectos - Image 5 of 51ELS Altair School / Shell Arquitectos - More Images+ 46

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
La Molina, Peru
  • Architects In Charge: Alejandro Shell, Anna Barron, Carlos Vargas
  • Construction: GALEON Constructora
  • Landscaping: Camila de la Puente
  • Interior Design: Cinthya Arana
  • Safety And Evacuation: PYR Arquitectos Consultores
  • Structures: César Burga
  • Mechanical Sanitary And Electrical Consultants: AT Consultores
  • City: La Molina
  • Country: Peru
ELS Altair School / Shell Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. The project responds to the commission to create a new Early Learning School (ELS), an independent building that maintains a connection with the other blocks and sports areas, being part of a master plan for the expansion of Altair School.

Project gallery

Shell Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolPeru
Cite: "ELS Altair School / Shell Arquitectos" [ELS Colegio Altair / Shell Arquitectos] 03 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031780/els-altair-school-shell-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

