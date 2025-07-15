Mute Unveils Europe’s First Fully Adaptable Office in Warsaw

Mute, a global manufacturer of adaptable architecture solutions for modern workplaces, has opened its new headquarters in the Ambassador office building in Warsaw, managed by Hines. Covering more than 840 m², it is the first office in Europe built entirely using a modular system — one that can be freely reconfigured without generating renovation waste or CO₂ emissions.

Modularity Instead of Traditional Fit-Out

Mute's new office functions as both the company's operational hub and a showroom for the Mute Modular system. From conference rooms and acoustic pods to lounge areas and back-of-house facilities, the entire space has been created using Mute Modular — a fully adaptable office system that can be reassembled at any time, without tools, waste, or emissions. Common fit-out elements like plasterboard walls or glass partitions were intentionally avoided, ensuring the project was as sustainable as possible.

"In a time when average lease terms are shortening and conventional refurbishments generate tons of waste, the challenge is clear: today's offices need to be both flexible and environmentally friendly. Our new headquarters proves that one doesn't exclude the other," says Szymon Rychlik, Managing Director at Mute.

Two-Week Assembly and Full Adaptability

The use of modular architecture significantly accelerated the fit-out process. Each Mute Modular unit comes pre-equipped with built-in wiring, lighting, sockets, and ventilation. Thanks to the tool-free installation, the entire space was assembled in just two weeks.

"Any rearrangement — even a complete layout reconfiguration— can be done without generating a single gram of waste, and at a pace that traditional methods simply can't match. It's a completely new quality on the office market," adds Kamil Smolnik, Products & Services Director at Mute.

Flexibility That Wins Over Property Owners

The project also represented an unconventional step from the perspective of the landlord and building manager, Hines.

"Mute proposed an innovative approach to office design, based entirely on the Mute Modular system. The final result and efficiency of implementation confirmed the versatility and flexibility of this solution, as well as its potential to generate time and cost savings for both current and future tenants. From our perspective, it also represents a significant simplification in managing modern office space.", claims Bartosz Kostrzewa, Director - Development Management w Hines Polska.

A New Direction in Office Design

Designed according to the Activity-Based Workspace model, the new Mute HQ features clearly defined zones tailored to different tasks— from collaboration to focus work, meetings, and hot-desking.

"Thanks to thoughtful planning, the office offers a mix of lively, inspiring zones for brainstorms and cooperation and quiet, comfortable areas for focused tasks. At the same time, it's reassuring to know that the space can evolve alongside the team and its future needs," says Edyta Rydz, People and Culture Director at Mute.

In total, Mute's architects arranged 17 functional zones across the office's 840 m² footprint. A dedicated showroom—with a presentation stage—forms a key part of the layout.

"Our goal was to create a space that subtly showcases our products while blending naturally into the overall office environment," says Paweł Panek, Interior Architect at Mute.

Mute's new headquarters is not only a symbol of innovation — it's a tangible example of how flexible, sustainable office design can bring measurable benefits for both tenants and property owners.