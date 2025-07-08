Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. "The city cannot be understood from the screen": AI and childhood in urban design

Neither a passing trend nor a permanent threat: the initial alarm is fading. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being adopted as a strategic tool which, when integrated responsibly, can be highly valuable—especially in participatory urban design processes focused on children and youth.

To explore this intersection of technology, cities, and new generations, we spoke with Dolores Victoria Ruiz Garrido, architect and founder of Little Architects, a program she created over a decade ago at the Architectural Association (AA) in London. With more than 15 years of experience in participatory urbanism, she emphasizes that AI can be a powerful tool when used ethically and purposefully—particularly to enrich education and community-focused design processes. But she warns: "The city cannot be understood from the screen—it must be grasped through the body, the walk, and wonder. Before generating stunning or visually beautiful images to transform the city, we must teach how to read it: to observe, understand, and emotionally connect with it."

José Tomás Franco
Cite: José Tomás Franco. ""The city cannot be understood from the screen": AI and childhood in urban design" 08 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031624/the-city-cannot-be-understood-from-the-screen-ai-and-childhood-in-urban-design> ISSN 0719-8884

