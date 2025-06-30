Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
AITASHOP Beijing / Yatofu Creatives

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Yatofu Creatives
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1002
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Lead Architects: Angela Lindahl, Yihan Xiang
Text description provided by the architects. Yatofu Creatives has unveiled its latest project — a visionary flagship space for AITASHOP, a premium cycling brand with over a decade of influence in the high-end bicycle industry. Located in the culturally rich 751 D·PARK in Beijing, the new space is a compelling fusion of industrial heritage and modern cycling culture, brought to life through Yatofu's concept for the flagship, titled "The Future Ruin." This flagship is not merely a retail environment, but a multifunctional experience center that reflects AITASHOP's deep-rooted dedication to craftsmanship, outdoor living, and community engagement. Yatofu's design approach draws inspiration from the raw, historical fabric of the site — once the state-run 751 Chemical Plant, a monumental industrial project dating back to China's First Five-Year Plan in 1954.

Yatofu Creatives
Cite: "AITASHOP Beijing / Yatofu Creatives" 30 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031540/aitashop-beijing-yatofu-creatives> ISSN 0719-8884

