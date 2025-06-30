AITASHOP Beijing / Yatofu Creatives

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. Yatofu Creatives has unveiled its latest project — a visionary flagship space for AITASHOP, a premium cycling brand with over a decade of influence in the high-end bicycle industry. Located in the culturally rich 751 D·PARK in Beijing, the new space is a compelling fusion of industrial heritage and modern cycling culture, brought to life through Yatofu's concept for the flagship, titled "The Future Ruin." This flagship is not merely a retail environment, but a multifunctional experience center that reflects AITASHOP's deep-rooted dedication to craftsmanship, outdoor living, and community engagement. Yatofu's design approach draws inspiration from the raw, historical fabric of the site — once the state-run 751 Chemical Plant, a monumental industrial project dating back to China's First Five-Year Plan in 1954.