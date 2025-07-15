Spelman College Mary Schmidt Campbell Center / Studio Gang

+ 19

Category: Educational Architecture, Higher Education

Design Team: Studio Gang

Client: Spelman College

Owner Representative: BDR

Associate Architect: Goode Van Slyke Architecture

Theater Consultant: Theatre Projects

Cost Estimator: Venue

Commissioning Agent: Air Analysis

City: Atlanta

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The new building, designed by Studio Gang, the international architecture and urban design firm led by Jeanne Gang, will provide students at the historically Black college with a cross-disciplinary and collaborative learning environment. Dedicated to the arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), the Center will create new opportunities for women of African descent to excel in fields where they are often underrepresented. The Center is the first new academic facility at Spelman in nearly 25 years. It is also the first building located beyond the gates of Spelman's historic campus and establishes new connections between the College and the Westside Atlanta community.