  5. Spelman College Mary Schmidt Campbell Center / Studio Gang

Spelman College Mary Schmidt Campbell Center / Studio Gang

Spelman College Mary Schmidt Campbell Center / Studio Gang - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, CityscapeSpelman College Mary Schmidt Campbell Center / Studio Gang - Exterior PhotographySpelman College Mary Schmidt Campbell Center / Studio Gang - Interior PhotographySpelman College Mary Schmidt Campbell Center / Studio Gang - Interior Photography, Table, ChairSpelman College Mary Schmidt Campbell Center / Studio Gang - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Higher Education
Atlanta, United States
  • Design Team: Studio Gang
  • Client: Spelman College
  • Owner Representative: BDR
  • Associate Architect: Goode Van Slyke Architecture
  • Theater Consultant: Theatre Projects
  • Cost Estimator: Venue
  • Commissioning Agent: Air Analysis
  • City: Atlanta
  • Country: United States
Spelman College Mary Schmidt Campbell Center / Studio Gang - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Cityscape
© Tom Harris

Text description provided by the architects. The new building, designed by Studio Gang, the international architecture and urban design firm led by Jeanne Gang, will provide students at the historically Black college with a cross-disciplinary and collaborative learning environment. Dedicated to the arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), the Center will create new opportunities for women of African descent to excel in fields where they are often underrepresented. The Center is the first new academic facility at Spelman in nearly 25 years. It is also the first building located beyond the gates of Spelman's historic campus and establishes new connections between the College and the Westside Atlanta community.

Materials

GlassSteel

Cite: "Spelman College Mary Schmidt Campbell Center / Studio Gang" 15 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031536/spelman-college-mary-schmidt-campbell-center-studio-gang> ISSN 0719-8884

