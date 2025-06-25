Winners Announced for the 20th Saint-Gobain Architecture Student Contest

More than 200 universities from 33 countries participated in the 20th edition of the Architecture Student Contest. Students from all over the world imagined projects to transform and challenge the development of a peripheral urban city and a village in a territory at the crossroads of Europe, home to the largest logistical platform of Southern Europe and a major cross-Europe high-speed railway project to come, and linked by the ambition of "Attracting Youth."

The task for this unique edition of the international student competition organized by Saint-Gobain Group in Nord Isère (Lyon area), in close cooperation with the city of Villefontaine, the Grands Ateliers, the village of Chimilin, the French National Assembly, the Alliance HQE-GBC, is to develop a residential area (for visiting students, and professors) in an area located near the Grands Ateliers, and the renovation of an old school building in Chimilin into a multi-use building for local associations and organizations.

The requirements for the 20th edition were:

To renovate and change the use of an abandoned school building in Chimilin into a building that provides space for multi-use activities for associations and organizations.

To design a new residential building for students in Les Grands Ateliers and propose a volumetry of uses for the rest of the site.

To consider sustainability concepts as circularity, embodied carbon, and energy efficiency to have low environmental impact.

Every year, the projects have increased their focus on environmental aspects including for example Life Cycle Assessments, while responding to the functional and user needs.

"Architects are on the front line of the transformation of the built environment. For over 20 years, the Architecture Student Contest has aimed to bring together future architects with Saint-Gobain experts to collaboratively design projects grounded in reality and capable of addressing the major challenges of our time. The 2025 edition is a powerful new illustration of this ambition: innovative and inspiring projects, driven by a committed younger generation who is demonstrating that architecture must be at the service of creating a built environment that is beautiful, useful and sustainable for everyone — fully aligned with the Group's purpose 'Making the World a Better Home.'"—Benoit Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain

The Architecture Student Contest was launched in Serbia by Saint-Gobain Isover in 2004, became an international event in 2025 and this is its 20th edition. A whole generation of students have now participated in the Contest and is shaping the future of sustainable architecture to make the world a better home.

In 2025, the international jury members who evaluated the projects and selected the winners were representatives from local French authorities, recognized international architects, and Saint-Gobain experts.

They were:

Thierry ROCHE , Architect, Urban Planner & Founder of Atelier Thierry Roche & Associés

, Architect, Urban Planner & Founder of Atelier Thierry Roche & Associés Marjolaine MEYNIER-MILLEFERT, President HQE-GBC

President HQE-GBC Maxime BONNEVIE , Managing Director of Grands Ateliers Innovation Architecture and President of Bellastock

, Managing Director of Grands Ateliers Innovation Architecture and President of Bellastock Carl BÄCKSTRAND , Vice-President, Architects Council of Europe and Deputy CEO, White Arkitekter,

, Vice-President, Architects Council of Europe and Deputy CEO, White Arkitekter, Alicja KUCZERA , Chief Executive Officer, Polish Green Building Council and Chair of the GBC CEO Network, World Green Building Council,

, Chief Executive Officer, Polish Green Building Council and Chair of the GBC CEO Network, World Green Building Council, Dalia DUKANAC , Dr. Assistant Professor University of Belgrade and Co-owner of Taktika Studio

, Dr. Assistant Professor University of Belgrade and Co-owner of Taktika Studio Pascal EVEILLARD , Director of Sustainable Construction, Saint-Gobain

, Director of Sustainable Construction, Saint-Gobain Karel SEDLACEK, Building Science Marketing Manager, Saint-Gobain.

Winners Announced for the 20th Saint-Gobain Architecture Student Contest

1st prize, From Knowledge to Making, France

From Knowledge to Making The French team's project stood out thanks to its precise elaboration and strong presentation. The jury was interested in how beautifully their design connected the two sites, fostering a deeper bond between the territory and its inhabitants. Their "learning by doing" approach, powered by mobile workshops and thoughtful construction phases, alongside the clever use of local materials and distinctive architectural motifs, told a compelling story through design.

2nd Prize, Sense of Community, Estonia Sense of Community

Sense of Community Estonia's project created an immersive and balanced atmosphere across both sites, embodying a "sense of community". The jury found the overall design to be exceptionally classy and well-executed, noting their CO2 calculations for different building types. Their skillful integration of new and reused elements, crafting well-designed accommodation types that blended into the landscape, made the projects harmoniously echo with each other.

3rd Prize, Energy Anchor, China

Energy Anchor Team China shone with their profound community engagement, inviting people to co-construct their vision through their "Energy Anchor". Their project featured captivating storytelling, especially through innovative energy towers that not only supplied power but also became vibrant catalysts for bringing people together. The jury praised their strong presentation on significant improvements in energy consumption and a lower carbon footprint, alongside a clever focus on modular and flexible construction.

Teacher Prize, Emboîté Nomad Colombia

Emboîté Nomad The Colombian team earned the Teachers' Prize with their project, "Emboîté Nomad: A nested haven in motion". Their design showcased a profound understanding of sustainable and holistic architecture, responding to challenges brought by climate change and seasons. The jury was impressed by their strong bioclimatic analysis and the strong user-oriented human dimension of the project.

Student Prize, Yellow, Romania

Yellow Team Romania has presented a coherent and bold project bringing a clear connection between the two sites. The use of the color yellow in historical context was considered interesting and provocative. Leaning on a recognizable architectural motif such as pitched roof, the team has skillfully reinterpreted local architecture into new typologies. Such an approach to urban and architectural design opened a way for an array of fluid, polyvalent spaces within a clear and simple structure. Recognizing the potential of natural topography, the project proposed an elaborate landscape design intertwining it with the built spaces.

Philosophy and Objectives Behind the Competition

The Architecture Student Contest is an international competition for students in architecture, design and civil engineering. The competition offers a chance for students to gain professional experience by working on a real case defined by a local client located in a selected city or area, while discovering the importance of sustainability in modern construction

The Saint-Gobain Architecture Student Contest is a two-step competition: the National Stage and the International Stage.

The National Stage : Competition organized by each country with local universities and managed by the Saint-Gobain Local Leader. The winning project from each National Stage is invited to participate in the International Stage.

: Competition organized by each country with local universities and managed by the Saint-Gobain Local Leader. The winning project from each National Stage is invited to participate in the International Stage. The International Stage: Competition between the winners of the National Stages, managed by the Saint-Gobain International Team. During the opening ceremony, all participating projects are exhibited. Throughout the following day, the competing teams representing their country have five minutes to present their projects in front of the International Jury.

Learn more about the Saint-Gobain Architecture Student Contest here.