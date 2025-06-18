House Azóia AIP / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos

-
Architects: João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos
- Area: 740 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
-
Manufacturers: JUNG, A.MOREIRA CADETE, CIN, CORTIZZO, GLS2, MANUEL ANTÓNIO BAIÃO GUILHERME, MAVC, PADIMAT, SILÊNCIO-- FECHADO, Tons de Pedra
-
Lead Architect: João Tiago Aguiar
- Category: Houses
- Project Team: Ricardo Carvalho, Rita Cardoso de Lemos, Rúben Mateus, Diogo Romão, Nuno Sequeira, Giulia Giust, Pedro Vieira, Paulo Jorge Dias, Élvio Pereira, João Fonseca, Gonçalo Coimbra, Carolina Silva, Maria Sousa Otto, Francisco Barosa, Maria Reis, Susana Luís, Samanta Cardoso de Menezes, Renata Vieira.
- General Construction: MilModus, Lda
- City: Azóia
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a steep promontory overlooking the cliffs of Azóia, this architectural intervention stems from the desire for an architecture that fades away to make room for the place. The house dissolves into the topography, merging with the horizon and resonating with the scale of the site. The original construction, composed of a windmill and three interconnected volumes of distinct geometries, revealed complex intersections and a roof with unique slopes, which called for a refined yet precise gesture in the spatial reinterpretation.