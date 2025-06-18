House Azóia AIP / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos

+ 44

Houses • Azóia, Portugal Architects: João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 740 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Francisco Nogueira

Manufacturers: JUNG A.MOREIRA CADETE, CIN, CORTIZZO, GLS2, MANUEL ANTÓNIO BAIÃO GUILHERME, MAVC, PADIMAT, SILÊNCIO-- FECHADO, Tons de Pedra

Lead Architect: João Tiago Aguiar

Category: Houses

Project Team: Ricardo Carvalho, Rita Cardoso de Lemos, Rúben Mateus, Diogo Romão, Nuno Sequeira, Giulia Giust, Pedro Vieira, Paulo Jorge Dias, Élvio Pereira, João Fonseca, Gonçalo Coimbra, Carolina Silva, Maria Sousa Otto, Francisco Barosa, Maria Reis, Susana Luís, Samanta Cardoso de Menezes, Renata Vieira.

General Construction: MilModus, Lda

City: Azóia

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a steep promontory overlooking the cliffs of Azóia, this architectural intervention stems from the desire for an architecture that fades away to make room for the place. The house dissolves into the topography, merging with the horizon and resonating with the scale of the site. The original construction, composed of a windmill and three interconnected volumes of distinct geometries, revealed complex intersections and a roof with unique slopes, which called for a refined yet precise gesture in the spatial reinterpretation.