Switzerland Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Manuel Herz Architects

+ 11

Category: Pavilion

Architecture: Manuel Herz, Diogo Franco, Ben Olschner, Francesca Mautone

Scenography: Bellprat Partner , Marion Haering, Saskia Gottsponer, Laura Siebold

Project Management: Iwan Funk

Creative Director: Arnau Bellprat, Xavier Bellprat

Graphics & Motion Design: Veronika Pantasis

Draftsman: Dominik Krajcir

Landscape Architecture: Robin Winogrond

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. From Heidi to high-tech: a showcase of Swiss collaborative innovation. The Swiss pavilion takes visitors on an immersive and interactive journey through collaborative innovation. Twenty years after the country's impactful participation in Aichi, the same commissioner general will inaugurate a fresh and dynamic programme under the title From Heidi to High-Tech. This narrative reflects Switzerland's evolution from its iconic Alpine heritage to a globally recognised hub of cutting-edge technology and innovation. Beloved by generations in Japan, the timeless figure of Heidi will serve as the pavilion's official mascot, embodying the spirit of friendship between the two nations. The Swiss Pavilion presents a unique opportunity to deepen the already strong bilateral ties, particularly as Japan stands as Switzerland's most significant partner in Asia for science and technology. This collaboration aims to inspire new exchanges with a forward-looking perspective.