Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Japan
  5. Switzerland Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Manuel Herz Architects

Switzerland Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Manuel Herz Architects

Save

Switzerland Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Manuel Herz Architects - Exterior PhotographySwitzerland Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Manuel Herz Architects - Interior PhotographySwitzerland Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Manuel Herz Architects - Interior PhotographySwitzerland Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Manuel Herz Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassSwitzerland Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Manuel Herz Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Pavilion
Osaka, Japan
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Architecture: Manuel Herz, Diogo Franco, Ben Olschner, Francesca Mautone
  • Scenography: Bellprat Partner , Marion Haering, Saskia Gottsponer, Laura Siebold
  • Project Management: Iwan Funk
  • Creative Director: Arnau Bellprat, Xavier Bellprat
  • Graphics & Motion Design: Veronika Pantasis
  • Draftsman: Dominik Krajcir
  • Landscape Architecture: Robin Winogrond
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Switzerland Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Manuel Herz Architects - Exterior Photography
© Presence Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. From Heidi to high-tech: a showcase of Swiss collaborative innovation. The Swiss pavilion takes visitors on an immersive and interactive journey through collaborative innovation. Twenty years after the country's impactful participation in Aichi, the same commissioner general will inaugurate a fresh and dynamic programme under the title From Heidi to High-Tech. This narrative reflects Switzerland's evolution from its iconic Alpine heritage to a globally recognised hub of cutting-edge technology and innovation. Beloved by generations in Japan, the timeless figure of Heidi will serve as the pavilion's official mascot, embodying the spirit of friendship between the two nations. The Swiss Pavilion presents a unique opportunity to deepen the already strong bilateral ties, particularly as Japan stands as Switzerland's most significant partner in Asia for science and technology. This collaboration aims to inspire new exchanges with a forward-looking perspective.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Manuel Herz Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionJapan
Cite: "Switzerland Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Manuel Herz Architects" 19 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031282/switzerland-pavilion-expo-2025-osaka-manuel-herz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags