World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cultural Architecture
  Japan
  The Italian Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Mario Cucinella Architects + Yoshiki Matsuda Architects

The Italian Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Mario Cucinella Architects + Yoshiki Matsuda Architects

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Pavilion
Osaka, Japan
  • Lead Team: Giovanni Trogu, Michele Olivieri, Fabrizio Bassetta, Luca Tiozzo, Lori Zillante, Alessia Monacelli
  • Design Team: Lapo Medici, Lorenzo Mancini, Beatrice Vara, Diego Baronchelli, Tommaso Boschi, Fabiola Verde, Francesco Visco, Valentina Torrente, Angelo Ungarelli, Arianna Bartolotti, Marcello Michelini, Mara Nunziante, Giacomo Righi, Augusta Zanzillo, Walter Vecchio, Gianlorenzo Petrini, Vincenzo Metafora, Chiara Giammarco, Federico Giusti
  • Technical Team: Alessio Naldoni, Antonino Cucinella, Eugenio Armando De Nicola, Yuri Costantini
  • Office Lead Architects: Mario Cucinella
  • Collaborator Architecture Offices: Yoshiki Matsuda Architects , Arch5
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Buromilan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Tekser Srl
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Zeranta Edutainment, GAE Engineering, Claudio Preci, Nishio Rent All, Nomura
  • Project Management: Beyond Limits
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
The Italian Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Mario Cucinella Architects + Yoshiki Matsuda Architects
© Duccio Malagamba

Text description provided by the architects. Mario Cucinella, Architect and Founder of MCA, commented: "Designing the Italian Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka is a unique opportunity to create a true stage, not only to showcase the culture, history, and innovation of our country but also to establish a space for fostering connections: for future dialogue, for strengthening cultural, social, and economic ties. Aligned with one of the Expo's themes, 'Saving Lives', the project and its architectural and technological content, as well as the choices of material, propose a renewed balance among humanity, nature, and technology. The Italian Pavilion can become a powerful tool to promote, inspire action, and establish new synergies for the development of a more sustainable future. It represents a new vision of society and the city: a living organism where the relationships among people, art, the environment, and history can come alive." The Italian Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka is presented as a living, regenerative ecosystem, capable of embodying the continuous dialogue among tradition and innovation, art and science, craftsmanship and technology. Designed and built by MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects, the Pavilion is conceived as a dynamic and immersive laboratory, offering a journey through Italy, told via a series of sensory and narrative experiences that actively engage the visitor.

About this office
Mario Cucinella Architects
Office
Yoshiki Matsuda Architects
Office

Materials

