Voices of ArchDaily: Hana Abdel

Hana Abdel's diverse background bridges interior architecture, art, and a deep appreciation for cultural heritage, shaping her distinctive approach to curating architecture content at ArchDaily. Originally from Lebanon and now based in Canada, Hana has spent more than a decade exploring interior architecture alongside artistic practices such as sculpture, ceramics, and drawing. Although she is no longer actively practicing interior architecture, these experiences continue to enrich her understanding of spatial narratives and the relationship between materiality and place.

As Manager of the Projects Curators team, Hana focuses on identifying architecture that tells compelling stories beyond aesthetics. Her editorial vision emphasizes projects that thoughtfully engage with cultural context, traditional techniques, and emerging voices, ensuring a diverse and inclusive representation. She is committed to shining a light on underrepresented communities and innovative practices that push the boundaries of architecture.