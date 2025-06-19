Architectural Vision, Upgraded: 2025’s Tools Just Got Smarter

SketchUp 2025 introduces new tools and enhancements aimed at improving how architects and designers visualize, collaborate, and communicate their work.

This release brings more realistic materials and immersive environments, making it easier to create compelling visual representations of architectural models. These visualization updates are available across SketchUp for Desktop, Web, and iPad, as well as in LayOut and 3D Warehouse, allowing for a consistent experience across platforms.

Collaboration and interoperability take a significant leap forward. For Pro subscribers, enhanced IFC support guarantees superior data preservation during import and export, streamlining workflows with other BIM applications. The updated SketchUp Content Library within 3D Warehouse now offers curated collections of configurable models, materials, and environments, accelerating your design process with high-quality assets.

LayOut sees further alignment with SketchUp, improving the workflow between 3D modeling and 2D documentation. Additionally, Live Components—configurable, parametric objects—are now fully supported, enabling quicker design iterations and greater flexibility during the conceptual phase.

SketchUp 2025 introduces features aimed at helping architectural professionals design, communicate, and collaborate with greater clarity and precision. Interested in learning more? Watch the release webinar for an overview of the new features in SketchUp 2025. For a detailed list of updates, refer to the release notes.

To try the latest features and improvements, update to SketchUp 2025. When doing so, you can use the new Extension Migrator tool to transfer your extensions smoothly from an earlier version.

Trial SketchUp for free here, or explore their subscription offerings.