The Appliance as an Expression of Material Culture

The history of household appliances closely mirrors the transformation of the modern home and domestic life throughout the 20th century. Rooted in the technical advances of the Industrial Revolution and driven by urban electrification, these devices were created to mechanize everyday tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and food preservation. A major milestone in this evolution was the Frankfurt Kitchen, designed in 1926 by Austrian architect Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky. Considered the precursor of the modern kitchen, it incorporated efficiency principles inspired by the scientific organization of labor, with optimized spaces and integrated equipment to streamline domestic chores. Developed for social housing in Frankfurt, this kitchen embodies the functionalist spirit of the Bauhaus and establishes a direct connection with German design innovations, a context in which Gaggenau would also solidify its identity, combining technical precision and aesthetic sophistication.

Over time, appliances ceased to be purely functional and began playing a role in shaping the aesthetics of the home. In many cultures, the kitchen has taken on a central role in daily life, serving as a space for personal expression, hospitality, and even social status. In this setting, appliances gain a new layer of meaning. They are no longer just work tools, but also expressions of taste, sophistication, and cultural identity.

Guided by modernist design principles, the development of these objects began to favor formal clarity, functionality, and aesthetic rationality, reinforcing the idea that everyday life should be designed with beauty and intelligence. Today, this legacy lives on in new approaches like the recently launched Gaggenau Expressive series, which offers a sophisticated reinterpretation of contemporary appliances. The collection blends heritage and innovation, drawing inspiration from Bauhaus principles and modernist architecture. It updates the functionalist aesthetic through pure geometric forms, such as its "two frames and a circle" concept, and continuous surfaces with minimal visible screws, softened joints, and invisible interfaces that only appear as the user approaches. According to Sven Baacke, Head of Design at Gaggenau, the collection strikes "a balance between tradition and innovation, honouring our roots while looking ahead."

The project addresses a fundamental challenge: how to preserve the tactile and sensory experience of physical objects in an increasingly digital world? One of the clearest examples is the floating ring, a control element that seems to hover in front of the oven glass, bridging the gap between the physical and digital realms. As interface designer Soeren Strayle explains, "We created a tangible element within a digital environment, where the two worlds merge seamlessly." More than a technical detail, the ring becomes a visual and gestural signature. Its presence redefines the way we interact with an oven, transforming a daily gesture into a meaningful ritual.

The Expressive Series also results from a high level of engineering refinement. Manually brushed stainless steel, curved profiles that enhance airflow, temperature sensors, automatic programs, pyrolytic self-cleaning, and digital connectivity via Home Connect all come together in a high-performance system that doesn't sacrifice elegance. As industrial designer Alexander Stuhler puts it, "what makes this series special is the harmonious integration of those innovations. The beauty is in the subtlety."

This blend of advanced technology and artisanal precision is a testament to how appliances have evolved beyond their functional role. They have become lifestyle markers and visual focal points within the home, valued for their ability to inspire as much as for their performance. As Baacke puts it, "our aim is to create pieces that are not just functional but truly sculptural statements." In doing so, they become functional sculptures: objects that translate tradition and innovation into tactile and visual experiences, subtly enhancing the everyday lives of those who appreciate thoughtful design.