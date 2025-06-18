Guizhou Media Vocational and Technical School Library & Information Center / West-line studio

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Qingzhen, an up and coming district west of Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou province, the Library and Information Center is placed at the heart of the Guizhou Media Vocational and Technical School, a 20 hectares campus to be completed in 2026. The district of Qingzhen has an important educational legacy, dating back to the early 1900, when the area witnessed the flourishing of church-run schools, which helped broadening the access to education. To honor this unique legacy, the architects played with heights and natural light, filtered through colored glasses and iconic skylights, to recreate a meditative but grand atmosphere, almost spiritual, a reference to those churches which constitute such a meaningful chapter of regional history.