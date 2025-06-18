Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. Guizhou Media Vocational and Technical School Library & Information Center / West-line studio

Guizhou Media Vocational and Technical School Library & Information Center / West-line studio

Save

Guizhou Media Vocational and Technical School Library & Information Center / West-line studio - Image 2 of 37Guizhou Media Vocational and Technical School Library & Information Center / West-line studio - Interior PhotographyGuizhou Media Vocational and Technical School Library & Information Center / West-line studio - Interior Photography, ChairGuizhou Media Vocational and Technical School Library & Information Center / West-line studio - Image 5 of 37Guizhou Media Vocational and Technical School Library & Information Center / West-line studio - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Library, Educational Architecture
Guiyang, China
  • Architects: West-line studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18876
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Haobo Wei, Jingsong Xie
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Guizhou Media Vocational and Technical School Library & Information Center / West-line studio - Image 2 of 37

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Qingzhen, an up and coming district west of Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou province, the Library and Information Center is placed at the heart of the Guizhou Media Vocational and Technical School, a 20 hectares campus to be completed in 2026. The district of Qingzhen has an important educational legacy, dating back to the early 1900, when the area witnessed the flourishing of church-run schools, which helped broadening the access to education. To honor this unique legacy, the architects played with heights and natural light, filtered through colored glasses and iconic skylights, to recreate a meditative but grand atmosphere, almost spiritual, a reference to those churches which constitute such a meaningful chapter of regional history.

Content Loader
About this office
West-line studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryEducational ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Guizhou Media Vocational and Technical School Library & Information Center / West-line studio" 18 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030902/library-and-information-center-west-line-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

贵州传媒职业技术学院图书馆与信息中心 / 西线工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags