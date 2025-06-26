As Padel Takes Off, Courts Are in Demand—And Flooring’s Got the Winning Serve

Following the recent success of the FIP World Padel Championships in Qatar and the announcement of Saudi Arabia hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2034, the Middle East is gearing up to be a hub for major sporting events, which drives the demand for high-performance sports infrastructure. From Pickleball and Padel courts to internationally renowned stadiums, the evolution of sports flooring requires innovative, durable, and sustainable solutions.

Terraco, a global leader in construction finishing materials, has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions for sports complexes worldwide, helping architects, contractors, and developers build facilities that stand the test of time.

Driving the Rise of Pickleball and Padel

In recent years, pickleball and padel have experienced exponential growth, driven by their accessibility, fast pace, and social appeal. These sports, once considered niche, are now attracting significant global attention—and this trend is especially evident in regions like Qatar and Europe. Recognizing this potential, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) significantly raised the profile of padel by acquiring the World Padel Tour and merging it with its Premier Padel circuit, establishing Doha as a global hub for padel with events like the 2024 Padel World Championship.

Thanks to strong government and private investment, the Middle East is now hosting international tournaments, attracting professional players, and cultivating local enthusiasts. The Middle East and Africa region accounted for approximately 2% of global revenue, with a market size estimated at USD 28.5 million in 2024. This market is projected to grow steadily, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2024 to 2031. In short, the Middle East's strategic investments—from QSI's padel takeover to new regional pickleball tours—are firmly planting these racket sports on Gulf soil and accelerating their global rise.

Europe, which accounted for roughly 78% of the world's padel courts in 2022, is expected to double its court numbers by 2025, highlighting rapid and sustained growth. This rapid expansion reflects Europe's substantial market size, which exceeded USD 427 million in recent valuations. Pickleball, too, is experiencing remarkable popularity across Europe. England alone now has around 40,000 players, with a striking 65% increase in membership reported by Pickleball England in just the last year. Other nations, such as Spain, France, Italy, and the Nordic countries, are also seeing the rapid establishment of pickleball clubs and national associations. Major continental tournaments have emerged, including the European Open launched in Spain in 2022, growing to nearly 24 participating nations by 2024. Driven by increasing participation and infrastructure expansion, Europe's pickleball equipment market alone is projected to add over $400 million in value by 2029.

Terraco's Flexipave: A Game Changer for Emerging Sports Courts

Terraco's Flexipave Sports Flooring System has been engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern sports. As an International Tennis Federation (ITF)-certified system, Flexipave is trusted by professionals and sports institutions globally. Originally designed for multi-sport applications such as tennis and basketball, Flexipave has demonstrated exceptional versatility across diverse environments.

In Vietnam, Terraco emerged as a key provider of pickleball infrastructure, delivering a market-leading number of high-performance courts in 2024. A prime example is the Tam Tan Pickleball Complex, where Flexipave provided optimal traction, durability under extreme weather conditions, and a visually appealing finish, enhancing the overall sporting experience.

Building upon this success, Terraco's Flexipave technology has proven equally effective for high-performance padel courts. The innovative surface ensures consistent ball bounce, excellent shock absorption, and slip resistance, ideal for the dynamic nature of padel. The cushioned, rubberized base coats and UV-stable finishes offer remarkable durability, effectively withstanding intense usage and diverse climates, from Middle Eastern heat to European rain. This resilience makes Flexipave an ideal investment for facility operators seeking longevity and reliability.

By seamlessly integrating advanced materials and construction techniques, Terraco ensures all new courts meet professional standards and sustainability objectives, positioning Flexipave as a cornerstone for the rapid international growth of pickleball and padel.

Terraco's Flexipave was also instrumental in transforming the Konya Selçuklu Municipality Cycle and Skateboard Park in Turkey. This 5,283 sqm sports complex, previously in urgent need of renovation, now incorporates extremely durable and high-performance cycle paths and skateboard parks thanks to Terraco's sports flooring solutions.

Renovating Iconic Stadiums: A Commitment to Excellence

Terraco's portfolio spans diverse projects worldwide, from multi-purpose sports courts in Dubai to cutting-edge facilities in emerging markets. By working closely with architects, consultants, and developers, Terraco tailors its solutions to the unique challenges of each project. This customer-centric approach means that every surface—from indoor courts to expansive outdoor arenas—is designed to perform.

Mỹ Đình National Stadium, Vietnam

The renovation of Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hanoi underscores the importance of Terraco's high-performance products in stadium refurbishments. A combination of Handycoat Exterior, Terralite Stone, and Flexipave was applied to create a modern, durable, and aesthetically pleasing facility.

Handycoat Exterior: Provided weather-resistant and crack-free skimming, essential for high-impact sports venues.

Provided weather-resistant and crack-free skimming, essential for high-impact sports venues. Terralite Stone: Delivered a hammer-finished granite effect, ensuring superior UV, impact, and abrasion resistance.

Delivered a hammer-finished granite effect, ensuring superior UV, impact, and abrasion resistance. Flexipave: Used for the stadium's running track, offering a fade-resistant and high-durability surface.

This transformation positioned Mỹ Đình National Stadium as a premier venue for international sporting events.

Tizi Ouzou Stadium, Algeria

Tizi Ouzou Stadium, which hosted the African Championship in 2023, stands as a testament to Terraco's large-scale construction expertise. With 42,000 sqm of Handycoat Interior and Exterior applied, the stadium boasts exceptional structural integrity and a sleek finish.

Resin Bound Surfacing – Transforming Stadiums | Liverpool's Anfield Stadium

For Anfield's Main Stand expansion, Terraco's Terrabound Resin Bound Surfacing was installed across 2000 sqm of podium, concourse, and stair landings. This low-maintenance, hard-wearing, and porous solution enhanced the stadium's aesthetics and functionality, aligning with Liverpool FC's high-performance standards.

Indoor Sports Excellence – EIFS & CLYMB Abu Dhabi

In regions like the Middle East, where extreme external temperatures regularly set global highs, indoor sports complexes must prioritize thermal efficiency, structural durability, and sustainability to ensure optimal performance and comfort.

A standout example is CLYMB Abu Dhabi, home to the world's largest indoor skydiving chamber and climbing wall, where Terraco's EIFS insulation system was strategically implemented across 5,400 sqm to achieve exceptional performance:

EIFS Alpha System (5,000 sqm): Offers exceptional thermal efficiency, significantly reducing energy consumption and maintenance requirements.

Offers exceptional thermal efficiency, significantly reducing energy consumption and maintenance requirements. EIFS Perma System (400 sqm): Utilizes mineral wool insulation, enhancing fire resistance and overall safety.

Utilizes mineral wool insulation, enhancing fire resistance and overall safety. Terracoat Sil & Terol Finishes: Provides decorative, breathable, and resilient façade solutions, maintaining both aesthetics and performance over time.

These innovations enhance indoor sports facilities, making them more energy-efficient and structurally sound.

A Sustainable Future for Sports Infrastructure

With an emphasis on sustainability, Terraco strives to align its sports flooring and construction solutions with global environmental standards. By incorporating recycled materials in Flexipave and utilizing energy-efficient EIFS systems, the company contributes to ongoing efforts in green innovation.

As major sporting events approach, the importance of advanced sports infrastructure continues to grow. Innovative flooring and construction solutions are key to supporting this evolution, helping facility developers address needs for durability, sustainability, and performance. From international championships to local community venues, there is a growing focus on creating sports spaces that are sustainable, accessible, and built to last.

Discover more information on Flexipave Sports Flooring and stadium renovation solutions here.