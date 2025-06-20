University Residences | Núcleo A e Núcleo B / Madalena Pereira Arquitectura

+ 26

Category: Dorms, Refurbishment

Architect Team: Madalena Pereira , Rita Rocha Santos, Mariana Rebelo

Topographical Survey: Globotop

Three Dimensional Images: Vasco Pata

Stability: Anótinio Miranda dos Santos

Water And Sewage: Anótinio Miranda dos Santos

Acoustic Conditioning: Anótinio Miranda dos Santos

Thermal Performances: João Carlos Guerra

Ventilation And Air Conditioning: João Carlos Guerra

Gas: António Pires

Telecommunications Infrastructures: António Pires

Electrical Infrastructures: António Pires

Health And Safety Plan: Luís Rolhas

Construction And Demolition Waste Prevention And Management Plan: Luís Rolhas

Measurements And Budget: Sérgio Pereira

Core A: 148,14 m2

Core B: 155,40m2

City: Torres Vedras

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Historic Center of the City of Torres Vedras, the University Residences are a project required by the Torres Vedras City Council, aimed at promoting the rehabilitation and urban revitalization of that area. The intervention consists of the rehabilitation of three buildings predating 1951, which were vacant and in a high state of degradation. The project, divided into two cores, aims to equip the buildings with the necessary conditions for their new function, restoring dignified living conditions and safeguarding significant architectural features for their historical value.