  University Residences | Núcleo A e Núcleo B / Madalena Pereira Arquitectura

University Residences | Núcleo A e Núcleo B / Madalena Pereira Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, ConcreteUniversity Residences | Núcleo A e Núcleo B / Madalena Pereira Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodUniversity Residences | Núcleo A e Núcleo B / Madalena Pereira Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, ChairUniversity Residences | Núcleo A e Núcleo B / Madalena Pereira Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedUniversity Residences | Núcleo A e Núcleo B / Madalena Pereira Arquitectura - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Dorms, Refurbishment
Torres Vedras, Portugal
  • Category: Dorms, Refurbishment
  • Architect Team: Madalena Pereira , Rita Rocha Santos, Mariana Rebelo
  • Topographical Survey: Globotop
  • Three Dimensional Images: Vasco Pata
  • Stability: Anótinio Miranda dos Santos
  • Water And Sewage: Anótinio Miranda dos Santos
  • Acoustic Conditioning: Anótinio Miranda dos Santos
  • Thermal Performances: João Carlos Guerra
  • Ventilation And Air Conditioning: João Carlos Guerra
  • Gas: António Pires
  • Telecommunications Infrastructures: António Pires
  • Electrical Infrastructures: António Pires
  • Health And Safety Plan: Luís Rolhas
  • Construction And Demolition Waste Prevention And Management Plan: Luís Rolhas
  • Measurements And Budget: Sérgio Pereira
  • Core A: 148,14 m2
  • Core B: 155,40m2
  • City: Torres Vedras
  • Country: Portugal
University Residences | Núcleo A e Núcleo B / Madalena Pereira Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Concrete
© Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Historic Center of the City of Torres Vedras, the University Residences are a project required by the Torres Vedras City Council, aimed at promoting the rehabilitation and urban revitalization of that area. The intervention consists of the rehabilitation of three buildings predating 1951, which were vacant and in a high state of degradation. The project, divided into two cores, aims to equip the buildings with the necessary conditions for their new function, restoring dignified living conditions and safeguarding significant architectural features for their historical value.

