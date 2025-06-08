Blue Bottle Coffee at West Bund / atelier tao+c

+ 14

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The West Bund in Shanghai, a historic hub for transportation, logistics, and production, has undergone significant transformation over the past a few years. Following major urban renewal projects along the Huangpu River, the riverside spaces have become a vibrant destination for outdoor activities and cultural events, attracting both locals and visitors alike. BlueBottle Coffee, designed by atelier tao+c, is situated in a specific area of the West Bund that was once home to the Shanghai Cement Factory (1920-2009), with the east side overlooking a shipyard, a historical remnant of the former site. The design of the Blue Bottle Coffee is a thoughtful response to its surroundings, integrating the industrial past of the site with the present urban context.

The project is defined by two distinctive "canvases", inviting the riverbank scenery into the interior space. These "canvases" are supported by slanted timber columns, creating a shelter-like space that divide the rectangular space into two distinct yet fluid zones, evoking a sense of openness and warmth. The four corners of the canvases have varying heights as if they are gently lifted by the river breeze, offering glimpses of the Huangpu River and the shipyard beyond.

The canvases as an unusual ceiling also serve a practical purpose, housing mechanical and electrical facilities within their sloping structure. The structural wooden frames were exposed by a few openings, which becomes a cavity for air conditioning return and accommodates lighting fixtures to illuminate the tables. A wooden panels system made of Douglas fir laminated boards, serving as both display shelves and a division wall, separating the kitchen from the café area.The warm tones of the wood infuse the space with a soft, inviting ambiance, while the display racks, kitchen entrances, rear bar counter, seatings, and menus boards were embedded and connected through this united material selection.

The coffee bar, constructed from prefabricated concrete blocks, pays homage to the site's industrial legacy. The seating benches adopts prefabricated concrete blocks as base, intersected with pinewood boards to form the seats and backrest. These components were produced off-site and assembled on-site, reflecting a casual yet methodical approach to construction. The reinterpretation of prefabricated concrete elements draws on the familiarity of urban materials, resonating with the everyday experiences of city dwellers.

Extending the design narrative to the outdoor stools, crafted from a single module, are strategically placed to face the shipyard. This arrangement allows visitors to enjoy their coffee while taking in the bustling freight activity along the Huangpu River.