World
Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio

+ 22

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Kindergarten, Renovation
Shenzhen, China
  Design Team: Liang Jiacheng, Bai Danni
  Structural Design: Wu Bing, Chen Lijia
  Water Supply And Drainage Design: Cao Jiying, Li Jiang
  Mechanical And Electrical Design: Liu Zhongping, Ou Shijie
  Hvac Design: Wang Hongyue, Guo Hao
  Interior Design: Shen Jiayuan, Lin Zhihan
  Clients: Construction and Public Works Department of Nanshan District
  Collaborators: Construction agency: CITIC Urban Development Investment Group Co., Ltd
  City: Shenzhen
  Country: China
Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Interior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Originally constrained by budget limitations, Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten featured simplistic white geometric volumes with monotonous material palette. The rigid geometric layout of the site resulted in homogeneous play spaces, compounded by underutilized rooftops that further limited children's activity potential. The west-facing facade, designed with minimal openings to block intense sunlight, inadvertently caused insufficient natural lighting and restricted spatial interaction.

Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Exterior Photography
Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Interior Photography
Guided by the Montessori educational philosophy that "environment itself is education", the design team implemented systematic spatial restructuring strategies to transform this modernist architecture into a child-oriented educational environment.

Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Exterior Photography
Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Image 24 of 27
Plan
Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Interior Photography
Spatial reorganization formed the core strategy. Multiple courtyards were created across rooftops, ground level, and entrances. The rooftop integrates activity zones and ecological lawns connected by an undulating exploration path, while the central courtyard adopts irregular geometric forms to break the original rigid spatial pattern, establishing playful spatial sequences.

Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Exterior Photography
Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Interior Photography
The cantilevered eave system around courtyards became crucial spatial organizers. By extending corridor spaces into courtyards, semi-enclosed transitional spaces under the eaves were created, enhancing courtyard identity while addressing shading requirements. This intervention liberated the formerly enclosed west facade - low-level window openings integrated with built-in cubbies form multifunctional interfaces for activities and rest, introducing natural light while creating interactive indoor-outdoor spaces. The original white facades were reclad with wood-grained panels for natural aesthetics.

Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Beam
Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Interior Photography
Implementing parametric design approach, the eaves were optimized using Shenzhen's sunlight exposure data. Component angles were adjusted to create deeper cantilevers at openings, forming rhythmic wave-like forms. Sunlight filtering through these layered eaves projects dynamic light patterns, animating children's play spaces.

Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Interior Photography
Landscape details feature undulating tree planters serving dual functions as vegetation bases and climbable play equipment. This multidimensional spatial design continuously stimulates children's curiosity and exploratory instincts.

Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Exterior Photography
Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
Project location

Address:Shen Zhen Shi, China

SUIADR SML Design Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio" 04 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

深圳大学附属南山幼儿园 / 深圳大学建筑设计研究院 拾陌设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

