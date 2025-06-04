Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten / SUIADR SML Design Studio

+ 22

Category: Kindergarten, Renovation

Design Team: Liang Jiacheng, Bai Danni

Structural Design: Wu Bing, Chen Lijia

Water Supply And Drainage Design: Cao Jiying, Li Jiang

Mechanical And Electrical Design: Liu Zhongping, Ou Shijie

Hvac Design: Wang Hongyue, Guo Hao

Interior Design: Shen Jiayuan, Lin Zhihan

Clients: Construction and Public Works Department of Nanshan District

Collaborators: Construction agency: CITIC Urban Development Investment Group Co., Ltd

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Originally constrained by budget limitations, Shenzhen University Affiliated Nanshan Kindergarten featured simplistic white geometric volumes with monotonous material palette. The rigid geometric layout of the site resulted in homogeneous play spaces, compounded by underutilized rooftops that further limited children's activity potential. The west-facing facade, designed with minimal openings to block intense sunlight, inadvertently caused insufficient natural lighting and restricted spatial interaction.

Guided by the Montessori educational philosophy that "environment itself is education", the design team implemented systematic spatial restructuring strategies to transform this modernist architecture into a child-oriented educational environment.

Spatial reorganization formed the core strategy. Multiple courtyards were created across rooftops, ground level, and entrances. The rooftop integrates activity zones and ecological lawns connected by an undulating exploration path, while the central courtyard adopts irregular geometric forms to break the original rigid spatial pattern, establishing playful spatial sequences.

The cantilevered eave system around courtyards became crucial spatial organizers. By extending corridor spaces into courtyards, semi-enclosed transitional spaces under the eaves were created, enhancing courtyard identity while addressing shading requirements. This intervention liberated the formerly enclosed west facade - low-level window openings integrated with built-in cubbies form multifunctional interfaces for activities and rest, introducing natural light while creating interactive indoor-outdoor spaces. The original white facades were reclad with wood-grained panels for natural aesthetics.

Implementing parametric design approach, the eaves were optimized using Shenzhen's sunlight exposure data. Component angles were adjusted to create deeper cantilevers at openings, forming rhythmic wave-like forms. Sunlight filtering through these layered eaves projects dynamic light patterns, animating children's play spaces.

Landscape details feature undulating tree planters serving dual functions as vegetation bases and climbable play equipment. This multidimensional spatial design continuously stimulates children's curiosity and exploratory instincts.