Serbia Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Aleatek Studio

Serbia Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Aleatek Studio - Image 2 of 26Serbia Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Aleatek Studio - Exterior PhotographySerbia Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Aleatek Studio - Image 4 of 26Serbia Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Aleatek Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, ChairSerbia Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Aleatek Studio - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Pavilion
Osaka, Japan
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Design Team: Ding Xing Yun, Ognjen Ugrcic, Cheng Jia Yue, Zhao Si Qi, Yuan Shi Yu, Yan Yu
  • Theme Statement Author: Zarko Malinovic, Commissioner General
  • Consultants: Jovana Stevic (Cultcrave), Florian Marquet (MAP), Li Xiaohua (Tsing Hua Yuan)
  • General Contractor : Beyond Limits
  • Clients: The Republic of Serbia, Ministry of Domestic and Foreign Trade
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The Serbian Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka positions itself as a striking ambassador of sustainable and culture-infused design, combining technological foresight with emotional narrative. Designed by ALEATEK Studio, the pavilion manifests the concept of a "Floating Forest", referencing Belgrade's protected Ratno Ostrvo (Great War Island), and stands as the only Expo pavilion featuring a living façade, with over 95% of its materials being recyclable and 80% reusable in future constructions.

Strategically placed at the West Entrance and Earth Plaza, this highly visible and easily accessible pavilion immediately became a visitor magnet, welcoming a record 10,000+ guests on opening day. Its dynamic spatial program aligns with both Expo 2025's "Society 5.0" vision and the upcoming Belgrade Expo 2027 theme: Play for Humanity. It actively blends technological and ecological narratives, offering both architectural innovation and a platform for immersive cultural storytelling.

Visitors are guided through an ascending urban stair path into an interactive themed exhibition on the second level, where Serbia's societal contributions, playful identity, and creative potential are communicated through tactile and digital mediums. A standout feature is the acoustically isolated "Red Thematic Garden", a monolithic, open-roofed retreat at the pavilion's end. Despite its bold chromatic tone, this space fosters contemplation and calm, creating a meditative counterpoint to the vibrant exhibition. Throughout, bespoke urban furniture hints at Expo 2027's themes, while a scale model of the Belgrade event serves as a narrative anchor. The ground level offers an inviting public zone with landscape integration, seating, and event areas, expressing the openness of the Serbian cultural spirit.

The pavilion is a spatial metaphor: from root to canopy, it symbolizes Serbia's unique position between natural legacy and forward-thinking innovation. Its exterior green geometry and climate-conscious skin propose a new model of future architecture, immersive, recyclable, and performative, while the interior reveals a layered cultural and technological identity that feels both grounded and elevated. In essence, the Serbian Pavilion, with its location, design, and open public functions, together with bar and landscape furniture, sets itself as the "living room" of the west entrance of Expo 2025.

About this office
Aleatek Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionJapan
Cite: "Serbia Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka / Aleatek Studio" 08 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030594/serbia-pavilion-expo-2025-osaka-aleatek-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

