2008-2025
Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global

Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Image 2 of 51

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Elementary & Middle School
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: Atelier Global
  Area:  102
  Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Right Angle Image
  • Lead Architects: Frankie Lui, Larry Tsoi
  • Architectural Design: Yu Xianwei, Zhang Huaiyu, Li Yiqiao, Zhang Xi, Chen Yuheng, Luo Junwen, Li Ling
  • Construction Contractor: CSCEC
Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Image 2 of 51
© Right Angle Image

A 'Knowledge Oasis' Brimming with Vitality—Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School by Atelier Global. In the holistic design of Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School, we prioritized the student experience, envisioning an urban forest transformed into a vibrant "Knowledge Oasis "—a future-oriented, international campus that harmonizes ecology, openness, humanity, and innovation through layered terraces. Guided by green and humanistic design principles, the campus layout fosters environmental awareness, communication, and interaction, cultivating well-rounded talents while providing a sustainable space for the future of education.

Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Image 9 of 51
© Right Angle Image
Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Image 5 of 51
© Right Angle Image

01 Innovative Campus Organizational Model. Capitalizing on the triangular site's unique geometry, the campus adopts a three-dimensional development strategy, achieving both functional efficiency and environmental harmony in its overall layout. The academic quarter is situated along the western edge adjacent to the city's arterial road. This placement not only affords faculty and students panoramic views of the natural waterway, but also employs generous setback distances to create an acoustic buffer against urban noise. The athletic complex rises prominently in the northeast sector, elevated to vehicle canopy height. This innovative positioning ensures unobstructed sightlines and optimizes user experience for outdoor activities. The relatively independent faculty residences are situated at the southernmost edge of the site. This layout achieves an organizational relationship that both separates and connects the housing area with the academic quarter. Additionally, a dual-entry system with pedestrian-vehicle segregation has been implemented to minimize interference with urban traffic.

Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Image 29 of 51
Concept
Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Exterior Photography
© Right Angle Image

02 Vibrant Central Teaching Axis. Our campus design supports the evolution of future pedagogy by recognizing that student engagement extends beyond classroom walls. Through a multi-platform design approach, we've created a three-dimensional network of activity spaces centered around the central teaching axis. This framework accommodates diverse student needs across different floors and functional areas. The design actively encourages teaching to extend beyond traditional classrooms, inviting students to engage more deeply with the campus environment. This fosters diverse educational experiences, cultural exchanges, and intellectual exploration, ultimately creating a vibrant, multi-platform hub imbued with cultural vitality—one that sparks creativity and interaction among students.

Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Exterior Photography
© Right Angle Image
Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Image 11 of 51
© Right Angle Image

03 Pluralistic and Interwoven Communal Courtyard. Departing from conventional designs that merely stack single-purpose spaces, we adopt a semi-enclosed courtyard layout within the academic clusters. Connected by a central teaching axis, this approach forms a layered public activity space, facilitating various forms of interaction. The elevated ground floor effectively reduces building density, not only enhancing natural lighting and ventilation but also creating an open, free, and exploratory campus environment that energizes learning and interaction.

Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Image 10 of 51
© Right Angle Image
Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Interior Photography
© Right Angle Image

04 Three-Dimensional Natural Ecosystem. The campus unfolds harmoniously with the terrain, artfully integrating multi-dimensional and layered green spaces—including ground-level ecological pathways, elevated green corridors along the central teaching axis, sunken courtyard gardens, and rooftop cluster farms—to form a truly unique campus greening system. This multi-layered vertical greening system creates an immersive environment where students and faculty unconsciously engage with nature, fostering an educational atmosphere harmonized with the natural world.

Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Exterior Photography
© Right Angle Image
Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Exterior Photography
© Right Angle Image

05 Continuity of Architectural Vernacular. The upper street-facing elevation features multi-layered horizontal curves as dominant elements, creating soft, graceful forms that harmonize with the urban context. The lower inherits Shenzhen Middle School's architectural vernacular, employing collegiate-red terracotta bricks that imbue the façade with academic character, establishing a dignified and culturally rich scholastic atmosphere.

Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Exterior Photography
© Right Angle Image
Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Image 12 of 51
© Right Angle Image

Epilogue. Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School represents an innovative exploration of "Future Campus Architecture." Through architectural design that responds to urban development needs, we've created diverse spatial configurations across multiple forms, layers, and scales to accommodate varied pedagogical approaches. This vibrant campus transcends conventional standards while offering enriched educational experiences and new possibilities for both teachers and students.

Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global - Exterior Photography
© Right Angle Image

Atelier Global
Cite: "Shenzhen Middle School Guangming Science City School / Atelier Global" 26 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030417/shenzhen-middle-school-guangming-science-city-school-atelier-global> ISSN 0719-8884

