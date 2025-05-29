Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Brazil
  House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos

House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos

House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Column, Beam, PatioHouse Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Image 3 of 34House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Image 4 of 34House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Image 5 of 34House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Architects: Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  887
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Vitor Sarturi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Abrasil, Alubauen, Metalfire, esmo metal, ms escadas
  • Lead Architects: Marcos Bertoldi, Felipe Chimanski
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaborators: Darlan Florentino, Guilherme de Luca
  • Structural Engineering: Marco Antonio Rodrigues
  • Landscape Design: Bruno Johann
  • Electrical Engineering: Eduardo Ribeiro
  • Hydraulical Engineering: Eduardo Ribeiro
  • Lighting Design: Regina Bruni
  • Interior Design: arquitetare
  • Metallic Structure: tecmetal
  • Air Conditioning: vrf climatização
  • City: Curitiba
  • Country: Brazil
House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood
© João Vitor Sarturi

Text description provided by the architects. The site, characterized by native forest and a steep slope, required specific clearances from public agencies, which defined the area permitted for deforestation.

House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© João Vitor Sarturi

A rectangular area measuring 42.5 by 10 meters, perpendicular to the condominium's internal street, was approved and ultimately determined the main footprint of the residence.

House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© João Vitor Sarturi
House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© João Vitor Sarturi

A three-story glass prism clad externally in rustic tiles of travertine marble over masonry rises from this clearing. The volume is carved with continuous openings, exploring the interplay between solid and void. These openings form porticoes with standard ceiling heights where they sit atop the plinth housing the car shelter, or greater heights where they preserve the site's original topography.

House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Image 24 of 34
© João Vitor Sarturi
House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Image 32 of 34
Plan - Ground Floor
House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Image 17 of 34
© João Vitor Sarturi

The ground floor, dedicated to the entrance sequence and private quarters, is positioned 1.2 meters above street level. The two lower levels accommodate service areas, garages, caretaker's quarters, and a game room.

House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Image 4 of 34
© João Vitor Sarturi

As if a second structure were delicately resting atop the lower mass, the attic consists of a white steel frame with wide eaves and pergolas. It is enclosed in glass and surrounded by landscaped terraces and an infinity-edge pool that projects over the forest—a light, transparent counterpoint to the stone volume anchored to the terrain.

House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Column, Beam, Patio
© João Vitor Sarturi

The house’s siting, surrounded by native vegetation and designed with minimal earthworks, retaining walls, and ground contact, establishes a direct and respectful relationship with the natural environment.

House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood
© João Vitor Sarturi

About this office
Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos" [Casa de Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos] 29 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030375/house-pedra-marcos-bertoldi-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

