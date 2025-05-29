House Pedra / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos

+ 29

Category: Houses

Collaborators: Darlan Florentino, Guilherme de Luca

Structural Engineering: Marco Antonio Rodrigues

Landscape Design: Bruno Johann

Electrical Engineering: Eduardo Ribeiro

Hydraulical Engineering: Eduardo Ribeiro

Lighting Design: Regina Bruni

Interior Design: arquitetare

Metallic Structure: tecmetal

Air Conditioning: vrf climatização

City: Curitiba

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site, characterized by native forest and a steep slope, required specific clearances from public agencies, which defined the area permitted for deforestation.

A rectangular area measuring 42.5 by 10 meters, perpendicular to the condominium's internal street, was approved and ultimately determined the main footprint of the residence.

A three-story glass prism clad externally in rustic tiles of travertine marble over masonry rises from this clearing. The volume is carved with continuous openings, exploring the interplay between solid and void. These openings form porticoes with standard ceiling heights where they sit atop the plinth housing the car shelter, or greater heights where they preserve the site's original topography.

The ground floor, dedicated to the entrance sequence and private quarters, is positioned 1.2 meters above street level. The two lower levels accommodate service areas, garages, caretaker's quarters, and a game room.

As if a second structure were delicately resting atop the lower mass, the attic consists of a white steel frame with wide eaves and pergolas. It is enclosed in glass and surrounded by landscaped terraces and an infinity-edge pool that projects over the forest—a light, transparent counterpoint to the stone volume anchored to the terrain.

The house’s siting, surrounded by native vegetation and designed with minimal earthworks, retaining walls, and ground contact, establishes a direct and respectful relationship with the natural environment.