Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT

Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT

Save

Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Door, Handrail, BalconyVillino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, ShelvingVillino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, GlassVillino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Glass, ChairVillino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Rome, Italy
  • Architects: STUDIOTAMAT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Serena Eller - Ellerstudio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Campeggi, Artceram, Artemide, Axolight, Cielo, DEMA, Danese Milano, Estiluz, Ex.T, Foster, Galassia, Irsap, La Pietra Compattata, Mutina, Oscar ono, Popham Design, Quadro Design, Tubes Radiatori, Vipp
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Door, Handrail, Balcony
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Rome's Trastevere district, STUDIOTAMAT has breathed new life into a hidden Liberty-style gem tucked away in the courtyard of a late 19th-century building along Viale di Trastevere. Once the caretaker's house for the old train station—or a neighborhood doctor's office, depending on who you ask—this forgotten villino has been reimagined as a refined urban hideaway for two. Spread across three compact, layered floors occupying 80 square meters and culminating in a lush, green terrace, the project began by carefully preserving the home's most distinctive elements. Restoring the front veranda with its delicate cathedral glass in soft greens, pinks, and yellows called for a mix of craft and technical precision. The original rhythm and hues were respected, while the frame was rebuilt in steel and solar-control glass. By removing the old French door that once divided it from the house, the veranda now flows into the interior, extending the living space and bathing it in natural light that subtly shifts in tone throughout the day.

Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio
Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Image 27 of 34
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Shelving
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio
Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Glass
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio

Inside, the intervention focuses on reconfiguring the layout, previously fragmented by a tight spiral staircase, and on the perception of the spaces. The redesign is radical in gesture but sensitive in execution: by moving the kitchenette beside the veranda, space is opened up for a striking alternating-tread staircase in chestnut wood. Its first step, clad in Verde Alpi marble, becomes the sculptural base of a custom bookshelf built into the understairs. Nearby, a mirrored chestnut storage unit conceals the laundry and enhances the sense of openness. The living room gains new depth, framed by a soaring double-height window that looks out onto surrounding gardens, in quiet harmony with Munari's iconic Falkland pendant lamps. The custom kitchen, liberated from overhead cabinetry, is defined by a linear base topped in Verde Alpi marble and shaded drawers that fade from black to terracotta, echoing the beautifully preserved original terracotta floors. A deep blue volume organizes the ground floor's services: fridge and pantry on one side, a discreet powder room on the other.

Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Image 14 of 34
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio

This bold block of color continues upward, passing through the mezzanine and defining the main bathroom on the top floor, where Nouveau furnishings by Ex.t meet the textured surfaces of Patricia Urquiola's Mater tiles for Mutina and fixtures by Formafantasma for Quadro Design. To bring in light and create a sense of airiness, the mezzanine has been partially opened, introducing a double-height void. Glass floor panels offer glimpses between levels, while mirrored panels below bounce reflections upward, visually expanding the space and enhancing the blue volume. The remaining floors are finished in Foret parquet by Oscar Ono Paris, designed by Raphael Navot—preassembled oak slats with visible end grain, a nod to the pebble streets of 19th-century Paris and ancient Rome. A custom bed with drawer base and integrated headboard echoes the kitchen's color gradient, creating visual continuity between the levels.

Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Image 11 of 34
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio
Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Image 30 of 34
Sections
Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Glass
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio

A second spiral staircase in raw iron with cherry wood treads connects the sleeping area to the upper level, serving as a sculptural focal point for the studio space. A glass partition, echoing the veranda's rhythm with alternating clear and ribbed panels, elegantly screens the bathroom: the door doubles as a backdrop for the shower, while a Verde Alpi marble sink slices through the glass, becoming a shared counter surface. Outside, the terrace features compacted stone paving in two shades of green, blending into the surrounding vegetation and reflecting the palette.

Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio
Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography, Glass, Door, Chair
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio

Discreetly nestled in one of Rome's most characterful neighborhoods, this intervention captures the quiet charm of Trastevere. Just like the district itself, where modest façades often hide unexpected treasures, this project reveals the latent beauty of a neglected house. Merging memory with material, and history with contemporary sensibility, STUDIOTAMAT has created a deeply rooted, yet strikingly modern urban refuge.

Save this picture!
Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT - Interior Photography
© Serena Eller - Ellerstudio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
STUDIOTAMAT
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentItaly

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentItaly
Cite: "Villino Liberty Trastevere / STUDIOTAMAT" 22 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030344/villino-liberty-trastevere-studiotamat> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags