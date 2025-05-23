25 Years Prototyping the Future: Inside IAAC’s Master in Advanced Architecture

The Master in Advanced Architecture at IAAC celebrates its 25th anniversary as one of the most forward-looking programs in architectural education. Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, the program was created as a space for experimentation—where design meets technology, ecology and critical thinking, far from the conventions of traditional architectural training.

Over the years, the program has welcomed more than 1,000 students from over 80 countries. This international mix is no accident; it reflects IAAC's understanding of innovation as something that grows through dialogue, diversity and shared ambition. The result is a network of professionals working at the intersection of design, research, and systemic change.

A Methodology Rooted in Making

The program is anchored in the principles of design through research and learning through prototyping. Students develop projects using computational tools, robotic fabrication, sensors, AI, material testing and environmental data. Working across multiple scales—from urban systems to digital matter—they are encouraged to explore new ways of practicing architecture, grounded in real-world challenges.

Rather than following a single model, the Master in Advanced Architecture supports a variety of academic paths. It is available in three formats: a one-year intensive track (90 ECTS), a two-year research-based option (120 ECTS), and a professional program combining the master's with a postgraduate in 3D Printing Architecture (135 ECTS). Across all options, students define their direction within a flexible and collaborative academic environment.

From the first term, all students share a common foundation before moving into more specific research lines, including Digital Matter and Intelligent Construction, Urban & Ecological Planning, and Advanced Interaction. These are explored through studios, applied research, fabrication projects and seminars—covering topics from bio-based innovation and AI to immersive media and circular systems.

One recent example is FRICKS – Upcycled Foamed Bricks, a project developed in the Digital Matter Studio by students Pinelopi F. Karali, Juliana Simantob, and Claudia Gowgiel. The project transforms construction and demolition waste into lightweight, thermally efficient building materials, redefining the role of reclaimed matter in architecture.

FRICKS was presented at the Central Pavilion of the Venice Biennale's Arsenale in 2025, positioning the work of IAAC students on one of the most relevant global stages for architecture and design. Developed as part of IAAC's exploration of circular material innovation, the project demonstrates how hands-on research can challenge industry norms and contribute to the future of sustainable construction.

Barcelona World Capital of Architecture 2026

Located in Barcelona's innovation district, the Institute operates in one of the most dynamic urban hubs in Europe. Its campus integrates studio spaces, fabrication labs and research infrastructure in one continuous ecosystem.

Barcelona itself is a central part of the learning environment. With the city preparing to become the World Capital of Architecture in 2026, students are positioned at the heart of a live conversation around urban transformation. Many projects developed within the master's engage directly with housing, mobility, energy, material systems and inclusive design. Architecture is explored through direct engagement with the city, combining local action with global thinking.

Scholarships covering 30–50% of tuition are available for selected candidates, with applications open until August 9th. These opportunities aim to support access and inclusion, enabling students from a variety of backgrounds to contribute to the Institute's collective mission.

In a world facing complex and interconnected challenges, the Master in Advanced Architecture offers a unique framework: to think differently, to design with impact, and to prototype the future.