© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design

House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Exterior Photography
House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Patio
House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Sofa, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Image 5 of 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Salvador, Brazil
  • Architects: Play Arquitetura e Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  490
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ampla Forma, Anauá, Docol, Lumini, Punto, Ulimax, keramica
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Felipe Lima
  • General Contractors: ENG Construções
  • Cast Laminated Wood Structure: Del Rei Brasil
  • Electromechanical Engineers: Fecilitas Engenharia e Instala
  • Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira
  • City: Salvador
  • Country: Brazil
House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. When we first saw the plot of land located in a condominium near Salvador, the first thing we admired was the presence of several large almond trees scattered throughout the area. Despite the neighbors' advice to cut them down due to the large amount of leaves that fall from them, our premise, along with that of the clients - a couple with one child - was to try to preserve the existing vegetation as much as possible.

House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Image 6 of 28
© Leonardo Finotti

The request was for a house with many bedrooms (5 + 1 office that can also serve as a bedroom), as they often have relatives and friends visiting Bahia. The rest of the house should cater to the family's dynamics in a functional and uncomplicated manner, without neglecting formal aspects.

House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Patio
© Leonardo Finotti
House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Image 19 of 28
Plan - 1st Floor
House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Interior Photography, Sofa, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Leonardo Finotti

Attentive to the couple's discreet elegance and their aesthetic background, we proposed a structure made of CLT (cross-laminated timber) as a way to combine rationality and beauty.

House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Image 5 of 28
© Leonardo Finotti

The placement of the house aimed not only to preserve the trees but also to achieve the best sunlight exposure. In Bahia, where the climate is warm all year round, we avoided the North and West directions; some bedrooms face East and South while the social area and balcony primarily face South.

House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden, Courtyard
© Leonardo Finotti
House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden, Chair, Patio, Deck
© Leonardo Finotti

In contrast to the well-defined rhythm of the wooden structure, the upper floor is entirely covered with aluminum brises, which open like folding doors in the bedrooms, closet, and bathrooms, but when closed, create a unique volume.

House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Leonardo Finotti
House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Image 22 of 28
Section BB
House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Image 16 of 28
© Leonardo Finotti

The organic shapes of the pool alongside the garden designed by Rodrigo Oliveira form an oasis amidst the intense heat of Bahia.

House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design - Image 11 of 28
© Leonardo Finotti

Cite: "House of Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design" [Casa das Amendoeiras / Play Arquitetura e Design] 20 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030221/house-of-amendoeiras-play-arquitetura-e-design> ISSN 0719-8884

