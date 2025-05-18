Xilu Garden Observation Tower / atelier mearc

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Xilu Garden on the eastern shore of Yangcheng Lake (Kunshan), the observation tower project offers a dynamic visual experience, framing both the park's curated landscapes and the beauty of Yangcheng Lake, while also offering sweeping views of the surrounding urban backdrop. As an integral component of the park's circulation system, it serves as a multifunctional piece of public architecture.

The tower's winding staircase reveals the pathway for the tour, while a public restroom located on the main level is open all day. The exhibition hall (Second floor), the café (Third floor), and the tea room (Fourth floor) all share a conceptual link through the window's shifting designs, reshaping to match each room's function and landscape.

Entering the exhibition hall, the window frames a picture of water. Walking up to the third floor (café), the entire garden view is just there, while the water surface is deliberately hidden. The window is L-shaped long row that the beautiful garden and cityscape can be seen from close and afar. If "The water melting into the sky" is a written description, it becomes a very real feeling when you come to the fourth floor. The design of the double-sided French window reveals the whole scenery of Yangcheng Lake. The rooftop is specially set up for viewing, while balustrades are carefully considered to block the content below the water surface, which leaves a pure shoreline view.

Besides stairs, it is also possible to take the observation elevator on the east side of the building. By the changing of lift lobby on each floor: a "small courtyard"(Second floor), two-meter-high walls enclosing the space to creates indoor sense, while the upper part outdoor. On the other side, the fourth floor is fully indoor, unlike the conventional bridge design on the third floor, where the elevator tour gives a little pleasure of exploration and instantaneous surprise of entering different spaces.

Steel combined with concrete floor slabs is the main supportive structure. Additionally, a portion of the structure parts are selected to be exposure to become part of the spatial composition which exemplify the decorative structure. These structural forms the space function and what's more important, it delivers the atmosphere of strength, expansiveness, and stability.

The observation tower was renovated from its original remaining structure. In the rising light of dusk, the visitors will be nestled between the shimmering waters and crimson sky, embarking on a journey of interweaving light, glistening shadows, and a stunning landscape enchanted by the evening glow.