When a Pavilion Becomes a Living Laboratory

A pavilion in a Biennale serves as a platform for cultural expression, allowing a nation to articulate its architectural identity while responding to global challenges. These national exhibitions reflect how each country interprets the event's central theme through the lens of its own landscapes, histories, and future aspirations, reinforcing architecture's ability to act not only as a built discipline, but also as a catalyst for reflection, transformation, and dialogue. In this context, Montenegro's contribution resonates with particular force. Titled Terram Intelligere: INTERSTITIUM, the pavilion draws on the concept of a newly understood anatomical system of fluid-filled spaces running throughout the human body, facilitating connection and exchange. Once considered dense and inert, the interstitium is now revealed to be a network of dynamic interrelation — a metaphor that the curators use to reframe architecture as an active, living inquiry into natural, artificial, and collective intelligence, in tune with this edition's theme: Natural. Artificial. Collective.

Curated by Prof. Dr. Miljana Zeković, with contributors Ivan Šuković, Dejan Todorović, and Emir Šehanović, transforms the newly inaugurated Arte Nova space in Venice's Campo San Lorenzo into a dynamic laboratory. The project treats the interstitium not only as a biological metaphor, but as an architectural strategy, and the pavilion becomes a mediating membrane, connecting biology, tradition, and speculative futures. As Zeković explains, "Architecture naturally occupies a space between disciplines — not only between art and science, but also engineering. Here, it becomes a form of mediation between species, materials, and temporalities."

Floating polycarbonate forms, infused with soil-derived bacterial cultures, are suspended by cables and arranged in a carefully orchestrated constellation. These transparent volumes are not inert, but biologically active. Over the six months of the Biennale, the microorganisms within them will grow, mutate, and generate bio-pigments in response to environmental stimuli such as light and temperature. This expanded view of architecture revisits the suvomeđa, a traditional Montenegrin dry-stone boundary wall built without mortar. More than a marker of property, the međa embodies ecological coexistence and cultural memory. In the pavilion, its principles are reinterpreted through these structures, each evoking the porosity, modularity, and autonomy of this vernacular tradition. "The međa is present in the pavilion both as a metaphor and as a symbol," observes Zeković. "Stones traditionally assembled without binding material are now reimagined in a collective, organic form — each floating, yet interconnected."

Rethinking Intelligence (and Color) Through Soil and Slow Transformation

Developed in collaboration with the Institute of Molecular Genetics and Genetic Engineering at the University of Belgrade, the project demonstrates how soil bacteria collected from Durmitor National Park, Skadar Lake, Bukumirsko Lake, and villages near Virpazar produce bio-pigments under UV exposure. These vibrant and resilient pigments suggest a future in which ecological coloring could replace synthetic and toxic dyes in the construction industry. "The bacteria developed fascinating spatial systems," says Zeković, "which could easily be envisioned, in some modified form, applied in construction." For Zeković, this convergence between science and design reflects a deeper ambition:

It is entirely realistic to expect that many industrial materials containing hazardous components will be replaced by natural, sustainable alternatives. (...) Science, art, and architecture can help create a better, more stable, and sustainable world.

The Montenegrin pavilion offers more than a visual encounter — it invites participation. As Zeković states:

Visitors can engage with the space in multiple ways. The first is as a passive observer, taking in the installation from afar. The second is for the curious — those who step closer, who examine the bacterial worlds, who enter the 'boundary' and explore this unexpected potential from multiple angles.

Inside these floating forms, visitors discover not only living microbial ecosystems, but also narrative templates, abstract representations of Montenegrin terrains, and even living bacterial nanocellulose. It is a multisensory and educational journey — one that encourages slow observation and critical reflection.

Rather than offering a definitive solution, Terram Intelligere: INTERSTITIUM invites us to rethink how we define intelligence, materiality, and boundaries. The project asks: what can we learn from soil, from tradition, from microorganisms? In doing so, Montenegro's contribution rejects immediate spectacle in favor of slow, cellular, and continuous transformation — proposing an architecture that adapts, and grows. As the curator affirms, "The theme of intelligence and future hybrid intelligent systems demands far more than mere interpretation; it requires deep engagement on multiple levels."

And she reminds us that the Biennale is more than a platform for display: "The Architecture Biennale is indeed a showcase of nations and entities, but — and this is particularly important to me — it is also a place of education. Visitors come primarily to see and to learn, and therefore, the innovations and insights presented through the exhibitions are of great significance."

Just as the međa quietly delineates space while sustaining complex and invisible ecologies, the systems explored in the Montenegro Pavilion suggest that resilience does not begin with grand gestures, but with subtle, intelligent adaptation. Rooted in the soil, microorganisms model complex cooperation and environmental responsiveness, constructing spatial networks, generating living pigments, and embodying an architecture that grows from within — silently, incrementally, collectively. As the text presented in the pavilion reminds us, "Through this quiet evolution, the city of the future may rise upon a living, ever-evolving foundation – one shaped by continuous growth, shared intelligence, and the subtle emergence of hybrid systems rooted in nature."

Commissioner: Mirjana Đurišić

Curator: dr Miljana Zeković

Exhibitors: Ivan Šuković, Dejan Todorović, Emir Šehanović

Professional collaborators and project partners: Institute of Molecular Genetics and Genetic Engineering (IMGGE), University of Belgrade - Dr Jasmina Nikodinović-Runić, Vukašin Janković, Dr Tatjana Ilić-Tomić, Dr Ivana Aleksić, Dr Dušan Milivojević

Creative team: Tamara Marović, Maja Radonjić

Producer: Jelena Božović

Project technical director: Aleksandar Jevtović

Technical production assistants: Miloš Jevtović, Branislav Dragojlović

Lighting – technical implementation: Boris Butorac, Jovan Vanja Marjanović

Sound design: Miloš Hadžić

Publication design and visual identity of the exhibition: Igor Milanović

Organizer: Ministry of Spatial Planning, Urbanism and State Property of Montenegro