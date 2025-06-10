Guide to Inequalities, 24th Triennale Milano International Exhibition

Following two International Exhibitions — Broken Nature: Design Takes on Human Survival (2019), which explored the human relationship with natural phenomena, and Unknown Unknowns (2022), which examined the limits of scientific understanding — Triennale Milano now calls on the global cultural, scientific, and artistic communities to confront the pressing issue of inequality.

In an epoch when the risk of species extinction, war and ever-growing geopoliticaI imbalance loom over our future, lnequalities proposes to look again at the sphere of human relations and the increasing inequalities running through it.

341 authors from 73 countries, coordinated by 28 curators: the 24th International Exhibition is a collective project that through exhibitions, special projects, international participations, performances and public program events questions the global challenges related to the differences present in various spheres of existence, from economic to ethnic, from geographic origin to gender.

Inequality, difference, diversity, distance and imbalance are potential, parallel and not synonymous keys to deciphering today's world. To navigate within this semantic richness, we have gathered the thoughts, ideas and projects of the most brilliant and interesting minds in different disciplinary fields from all over the world about two main perspectives, two large, closely interconnected thematic umbrellas: geopolitics and biopolitics of inequalities.

— Stefano Boeri, President of Triennale Milano and Commissioner General of the 24th International Exhibition.

Triennale Milano has involved some of the major players in the international art and cultural scene. Among the curators participating are Norman Foster, Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architect; Beatriz Colomina, architectural historian at Princeton University; Mark Wigley, architect and lecturer at Columbia University in New York; Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the Serpentine in London and one of the world's most influential curators; and Theaster Gates, an interdisciplinary artist who combines social practice, performance and sculpture. Projects by some of the world's leading architects will be on display, including Pritzker Prize winners Kazuyo Sejima and Alejandro Aravena; Elizabeth Diller, of the New York firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro; Boonserm Premthada, architect and founding artist of Bangkok Project Triennale Milano Studio; as well as the contribution of artist and filmmaker Amos Gitai, recognized as one of the landmarks of contemporary cinema.

Exhibitions and Special Projects:



SHAPES OF INEQUALITIES

Author: Federica Fragapane

Installation and Exhibition Design: Midori Hasuike

By way of introduction, Federica Fragapane's Shapes of Inequalities transforms relevant data into drawings to recount the forms of inequalities encountered around the world and in different contexts. These include the relationship between wealth and poverty, the imbalance between those who emit and those who suffer the consequences, urban poverty, large-scale migrations and social mobility, gender disparities and unequal access to resources, differences in life expectancy across regions, human impact on the planet, and the biodiversity within our own bodies.

Curation: Nina Bassoli

Exhibition Design: (AB)NORMAL

The exhibition is conceived as an atlas of places, themes, and projects from inhabited lands across the globe, brought together within an imagined geography. Its aim is to propose an alternative vision of development—one that departs from traditional economic and geopolitical analyses of inequality—and to suggest unexpected pathways for growth.

It presents thirty-five site-specific installations, including The Book of Amos, a film by Amos Gitai, where actors, who come from both Israel and Palestine, play the role of the prophet Amos, and give a contemporary voice to his ancient denunciation of corruption and social injustice; and Grenfell Tower. Total System Failure, curated by Kimia Zabihyan, an installation that provides a glimpse into the struggle and the courage of the immediate families of those who were killed in the devastating fire that took hold of the 23-story tower block in North Kensington, London on June 14th 2017.

MILANO. PARADOXES AND OPPORTUNITIES

Project Coordinator: Seble Woldeghiorghis

Curation: Damiano Gullì and Jermay Michael Gabriel, Black History Months Milano

Scientific Advisor: SI Lab Bocconi

Exhibition Design: orizzontale

Based on a detailed analysis of urban data conducted by the SI Lab at Università Bocconi, six major paradoxes that currently characterize Milan have been identified. Each of these has been paired with an artist, selected in collaboration with Black History Months Milano, invited to reinterpret them. The project takes shape as a vast living and relational archive that is conceived to spark reflection on Milan's future in an inclusive, responsible, and courageous way.

Curation: Norman Foster and the Norman Foster Foundation

The projects of the Norman Foster Foundation (NFF) seek to address the issue of social and environmental inequality through design and education. This exhibition showcases projects for the transformation of an informal settlement in India, the regeneration of a war-torn city in Ukraine, an alternative to tents for accommodating refugees, ultra low cost yet high-quality affordable housing solutions, new concepts for clean energy, industrialized building blocks, and examples from the work of the Institute.

Curation: Giovanni Agosti and Jacopo Stoppa

In collaboration with Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico

Milan holds a singular collection comprising more than 900 portraits of the benefactors of Ca' Granda, the city's principal hospital, founded in 1456. Its homogeneity offers a unique opportunity to examine how the privileged classes have been portrayed over the centuries.

Curation: Beatriz Colomina and Mark Wigley

Exhibition Design: GRACE

Inequalities must be considered beyond the human, which also means seeing the human differently—as a mobile ecosystem embedded in a microbial world. We the Bacteria introduces visitors to their microbial condition, then traces an alternative history of architecture told from the perspective of microbes. The final section looks to the future, presenting working installations by nine international design teams collaborating with microbiologists on new ways of living with microbes.

The exhibition includes The Corner Problem, a film by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Frank Willens about museum cleaning protocols for which one obstacle is always present: the 90-degree interior corner where planes intersect. The Corner Problem poses more than the structural and aesthetic predicament of planes meeting at right angles; it challenges the illusion of our mastery over the environments we construct.

Curation: Telmo Pievani

In collaboration with Massimo Labra and Maria Chiara Pastore, National Biodiversity Future Center

Exhibition Design: Studio GISTO

A journey into biodiversity through eight cities that offer a sensory immersion, conveying a key concept of biodiversity. Each station is constructed from organic materials that will be returned to the cycle of nature. Additionally, there are sentinels that actively collect scientific data from the field. To heal the divisions between humanity and the planet, we must realign ourselves and learn to use the word "we" not just to refer to our own group, but to the entire human species and the biodiversity of which it is a part.

Curation: Nic Palmarini with Marco Sammicheli

Exhibition Design: Sopa Design Studio

The Republic of Longevity challenges the medicalization of aging and the inequalities that restrict access to healthy living. Its five Ministries—Purpose, Sleep Equality, Food Democracy, Physical Freedom, and Togetherness—underscore how simple daily practices, though often shaped by systemic disparities, can become powerful instruments for democratizing health and narrowing the gap in wellbeing. Interactive elements invite the public to share practices for a healthier lifestyle, creating an archive of collective wisdom.

Author: Theaster Gates

Clay Corpus explores the power, dignity, and humanity of everyday objects through the practices of two master craftsmen: the late Japanese potter Yoshihiro Koide and Italian designer Ettore Sottsass. Wrapping Sottsass's Casa Lana with Koide's clay corpus, Gates echoes the architecture of Tokoname's Sanpomichi path, a hill that connected the studios of potters for generations, making visible the ancestral practices of those who adorn the exterior of their homes with their wares, allowing them to weather.

Author: Serpentine

Co-curation: Hans Ulrich Obrist, Natalia Grabowska and Damiano Gullì

Radio Ballads takes its name from a revolutionary series of radio programs, broadcast on the BBC from 1957–1964: a time of rapid change across the UK. These combined song, music, and sound effects with the stories of communities. Each original Ballad focused on the lived experiences and resistance of workers and groups whose voices were rarely or never heard in the media.

Author: Filippo Teoldi

Installation and Exhibition Design: Midori Hasuike

In the 471 days from Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, to the fragile ceasefire on January 19, 2025, approximately 48,500 people are estimated to have died, including over 46,900 Palestinians and 1600 Israelis, according to the respective authorities. The installation captures these 471 days through vertical fabric columns descending from the ceiling - one for each day, with lengths representing that day's reported deaths. On the steps, annotations mark the passage of time, highlighting the estimated breakdown between Israeli and Palestinian casualties when data is available.

A project by Politecnico di Milano

Conceived by Donatella Sciuto, Rettrice Politecnico di Milano

Curation: Nicola Gatti, Ingrid Paoletti, Matteo Ruta, Politecnico di Milano

A perceptual transformation through artificial intelligence brings to light the disparities related to gender in the work environment. The experience unfolds in two complementary moments: a multimedia triptych that encourages collective reflection on gender discrimination and an interactive installation that challenges our most ingrained beliefs.

Author: Jacopo Allegrucci

The series of monumental papier-mâché animals created by Jacopo Allegrucci convey an urgent and profound reflection on the fragility of our ecological reality and on the inequalities that characterize our relationship with the natural world. Allegrucci's works, inspired by the extinction and depletion of materials, represent a powerful symbol of the environmental and social fractures that threaten the Earth's equilibrium.

Author: DAStU e CRAFT, Politecnico di Milano

Exhibition Design: (AB)NORMAL

Inequalities, viewed from a territorial perspective, emerge across three key dimensions: the uneven impact of extreme climate events and exposure to health threatening conditions; disparities in access to territory's resources and restrictions on mobility; and the denial of full citizenship rights due to exclusion from housing and public services. An immersive installation featuring three short films that illustrate how these issues manifest globally, and a model of the Milan metropolitan area reveals how the same challenges unfold at the local level.

5 Must-See International Participations

Continuing the tradition of previous editions, the 24th International Exposition features a section dedicated to international contributions, coordinated under the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) through official governmental channels. The international participants were tasked with creating original works that address the theme of inequality. Recognizing that urban environments are experiencing the most rapid increases in inequality, each national pavilion has concentrated on a specific city to collectively explore and identify the most progressive policy initiatives pertinent to each context

Here is a selection of the national pavilions not to be missed:

Austria, Soft Image, Brittle Grounds

Curation: Marlies Wirth

Commissioned by MAK – Museum of Applied Arts, Vienna

Project by Felix Lenz

The mixed-media installation Soft Image, Brittle Grounds, commissioned by the MAK, critically explores the entanglements of technology, ecology, power, and inequality. In the 3-channel video installation Valley of the Heart's Delight (2025), research-led artist and filmmaker Felix Lenz investigates the material and political implications of technology and knowledge extractivism, capturing—through a queer lens—how our world's complexity collides with the simplified rationalities of the digital age.

Lebanon, and from my heart I blow kisses to the sea and houses

Curation: Ala Tannir

Supported by the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts, the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), and House of Today

and from my heart I blow kisses to the sea and houses tells the story of a Beiruti coastal house from the late 1920s. This house stands as witness to different tides of violence inflicted upon the city. The massive port explosion in 2020 tore through Beirut's urban fabric. Yet the eradication of the city's built heritage has primarily been the consequence of decades of intentional lack of planning. This project convenes experimental artistic strategies to creatively preserve the architecture of the building, the spatial and social ecosystem it enables.

Poland, A Brief Vacation

Curation: Katarzyna Roj

Architect: Aleksandra Wasilkowska

Organized by Adam Mickiewicz Institute, BWA Wrocław Galleries of Contemporary Art

The Brief Vacation exhibition in the Polish Pavilion reimagines comfort as care and redistribution. Visitors recline, experience sound, scents, visuals and reflect on hygiene. Inspired by one of Vittorio De Sica's homonymous movies and Milan's Albergo diurno Venezia, Transsanatorium blends functionalism and spirituality, repurposing urban waste—heat, soil, greywater—into resources for renewal, pleasure, and health.

Puerto Rico, Once Upon Three Femisites

Curation: Regner Ramos

Promoted by the University of Puerto Rico School of Architecture

On Google Maps, coordinates 18.422, -66.251 mark an empty plot labeled Alexa, categorized as Sculpture. Yet, no sculpture exists—only absence. In February 2020, Alexa Neulisa Luciano, a homeless, Black, trans woman, was murdered in Toa Baja after a viral Facebook post accused her of wrongdoing. Once Upon Three Femisites reimagines the material and spatial conditions of the sites complicit in her femicide: between a public toilet, a tent, and a short film on Facebook, the pavilion confronts violence, complicity, and exclusion.

Togo, Out of Fashion

Curation: Studio NEiDA (Jeanne Autran-Edorh & Fabiola Büchele)

Exhibition Design: Studio NEiDA (Jeanne Autran-Edorh & Fabiola Büchele)

Production: Atelier Lissanon with the kind contribution of Françoise Autran

The fast fashion industry dumps textile waste in Africa, exacerbating environmental degradation and global social injustice. The installation Out of Fashion is made with discarded jeans sourced at the market. It draws attention to the issue while showcasing the creative potential of transforming waste material through design.

