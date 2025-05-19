Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. China
  5. Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+

Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+

Save

Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Image 2 of 42Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Image 3 of 42Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Interior Photography, StairsYijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior PhotographyYijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
University
Shanghai, China
  • Category: University
  • Architecture/Interior/Landscape/Signage Design: Linxue Li, Kaifeng Zhou, Yang Liu, Yongqian Jiang, Yunxiang Shan, Yanwen Wang, Yan Jiao, Ganli Guo, Ying Wang, Wenjing Wu, Congcong Liu, Run 'er Ni, Qi Wu, Zhihui Dong, Xincheng Ye,Yumo Wu, Qi Zhang
  • Structural Design: Jiemin Ding, Honglei Wu, Jianfeng Wang, Qiang Wu, Huaiyu Hua, Changjia Chen, Xi Wang
  • Water Supply And Drainage Design: Jin Liu, Wenlong Xie
  • Hvac Design: Yong Gu, Yiping Xu
  • Electrical Design: Feng Sun, Chang Wang, Wenjie Zhang, Jiedong Zhang, Heliang Bing, Ying Yuan
  • Bim Design: Luxu Peng, Zhihua Ding , Tongzhou Chen , Yi Shi , Ze Yang , Huilin Tan
  • Green Construction Project: Chenyu Li , Yingjun Wang, Wei Shi
  • Thermodynamic Design: Linxue Li, Yiqun Pan, Yikun Yang, Qi Zhang,Guangyi Zhang, Yang Yu, Meiting He, Wenxin Feng
  • Clients: Tongji University
  • Carbon Footprint: Shanghai Xuyi Building Technology Development Co., LTD
  • Stage: Zhejiang Dafeng Industrial Co., LTD
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Image 2 of 42
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Tongji University Jiading Campus was established in 2002. The campus still lacks an attractive public cultural core. Yijia Building (Students' Activity Center) has been endowed with a heterogeneous and catalytic role, hoping to provide a spatial experience different from teaching and colleges, and become a powerful anchor point to activate the cultural vitality of the campus.

Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su

Yijia Building is located at the southeast end of the campus, adjacent to the teaching area and the dormitory area, and faces the lakeside lawn to the southwest. The building adopts a combination of 2 and 9 floors, becoming a landmark on the east side of the south entrance axis and echoing the library on the west side. The design is based on the concept of "roaming the vertical campus", connecting the underground to the rooftop garden through three-dimensional Spaces such as ramps, stairs and corridors, forming a continuous spatial sequence like a Chinese garden, with changing scenes as one moves.

Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Shengliang Su

The architectural walkway simultaneously connects a rich variety of functional Spaces, providing a "borderless composite functional space" where teachers and students can sit, lie down, chat, observe, read, think, feel and act. The exterior of the building adopts a stone-like volume controlled by system modules, which is simple and powerful, forming a differentiated strategy from the rich interior space. The building foundation adopts an overall "floating seismic system", with a 2-meter-high isolation layer set between the foundation and the underground first floor.

Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Interior Photography, Wood
© Shengliang Su

The upper components are designed to be reduced by one degree according to the seismic fortification intensity. Strengthen the "integrated design" of buildings and structures. Nearly 40.5% of the structural components of buildings adopt the concrete prefabricated assembly system. The concrete prefabricated ribbed beam and column system is integrated and presented with lighting fixtures, sprinkles, daylighting, air diversion, etc. The design introduces thermodynamic technology and establishes an overall analysis model of fluid dynamics.

Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Image 13 of 42
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Image 20 of 42
© Shengliang Su

The main building adopts a combination of atrium and thermodynamic chimney to guide the dominant air to run vertically through the building and achieve maximum natural ventilation during the transitional season. The public atrium of the podium can achieve large-scale facade opening and closing and top ventilation during the transitional season. The overall carbon emissions throughout the entire life cycle of the building were reduced by 7%, which is equivalent to planting 250,000 trees in the Jiading Campus.

Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Image 3 of 42
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Image 22 of 42
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Image 23 of 42
© Shengliang Su

Yijia Building's systematic integration of architecture, structure, thermodynamics and other aspects provides a model of "ecological prefabricated construction" that integrates space, construction and performance. The design has created a rich spatial texture and natural experience both inside and outside the building. As you walk through it, light and shadow play, the wind passes through the space, and the scenery of trees and lakes rushes towards you. The building has become a vibrant "spatial container of light and wind".

Save this picture!
Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+ - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Column
© Shengliang Su

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tongji University Jiading Campus, No. 4800, Cao 'an Road, Jiading District, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TJAD Atelier L+
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityChina

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityChina
Cite: "Yijia Building of Tongji University / TJAD Atelier L+" 19 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029951/yijia-building-of-tongji-university-tjad-atelier-l-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shengliang Su

同济大学艺嘉楼 / TJAD麟和建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags