The Echo of the Sea Holiday Home / Entopos Architects

+ 19

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Arched forms and textured facades define Entopos' coastal retreat in Crete. Greek architecture studio Entopos has transformed an existing coastal structure into a contemporary holiday retreat, 'Echo of the Sea', designed to accommodate eight guests. Located near the historic Venetian fortress of Frangokastello, the project draws inspiration from its surroundings, influencing both its architectural approach and name. Respecting the original building's footprint as outlined in the brief and program, Entopos reconfigured the interior to establish an open-plan living and kitchen area while carving out two private bedroom spaces on the south side of the building, offering uninterrupted views of the sea. The design embraces the fluidity between indoor and outdoor living, ensuring a seamless transition between the two.

The arch is a defining element of the project, which acts as a unifying device across façades, exterior features, and interior details. It facilitates a smooth transition between enclosed and open spaces while working in tandem with perforated ceramic bricks strategically placed where privacy is required or to modulate natural light. This interplay adds depth and practicality to the facades, creating a layered architectural language. The northern elevation, designed for introspection, features small openings reminiscent of embrasures, while the slanted walls reference the Venetian 'scarpo'—a defensive architectural technique.

The main volume is punctuated by a suspended pergola on the southern façade, designed to maintain circulation fluidity while providing shade. Its lightweight structure contrasts with the solidity of the walls, softening the transition between built and natural elements. On either side of the main structure, auxiliary volumes of concrete and wood have been repurposed. To the west, a guest suite offers an intimate retreat, while the eastern wing hosts a semi-outdoor living area, barbecue, and dining space. The arch, enriched with perforated ceramic bricks, serves as a privacy filter where interior spaces meet the façade and frame views toward the beach, balancing openness and seclusion.

Curved pathways, low stone walls, and clusters of indigenous aromatic plants define subtle transitions between outdoor environments. At the heart of the exterior arrangement, a former well has been reimagined as a jacuzzi within the geometric contours of the pool. Marble and locally sourced stone, along with wooden pergolas and joinery built for coastal resilience, reinforce the project's connection to its natural context, offering a refined yet grounded retreat.