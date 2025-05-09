Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. We reimagined the ground floor of an art foundation to welcome a café, a bookstore, and a new entrance that gently redirects the flow of visitors toward the upper levels. At the heart of the project lies the forum - a space for gathering, conversation, and temporary exhibitions.

Our intention was to remain subtle and efficient, weaving the different functions together through generous galvanized steel bookshelves that echo the language of Rem Koolhaas's architecture.

Hints of the Parisian bistro, used with restraint, bring a touch of warmth to the café, inviting moments of pause and conviviality. Throughout, we sought a delicate balance between the scale of the space and the quiet intimacy certain uses call for.