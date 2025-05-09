Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. France
  5. Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes

Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes

Save

Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes - Image 2 of 14Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairLafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes - Image 4 of 14Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes - Image 5 of 14Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Coffee Shop Interiors
Paris, France
  • Architects: ūti architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  290
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Camille Lemonnier - Studio Claap
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Frama
  • Lead Architect: Gabriel Vuillemin
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes - Image 2 of 14
© Camille Lemonnier - Studio Claap

Text description provided by the architects. We reimagined the ground floor of an art foundation to welcome a café, a bookstore, and a new entrance that gently redirects the flow of visitors toward the upper levels. At the heart of the project lies the forum - a space for gathering, conversation, and temporary exhibitions.

Save this picture!
Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Camille Lemonnier - Studio Claap

Our intention was to remain subtle and efficient, weaving the different functions together through generous galvanized steel bookshelves that echo the language of Rem Koolhaas's architecture.

Save this picture!
Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes - Image 4 of 14
© Camille Lemonnier - Studio Claap
Save this picture!
Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes - Image 5 of 14
© Camille Lemonnier - Studio Claap

Hints of the Parisian bistro, used with restraint, bring a touch of warmth to the café, inviting moments of pause and conviviality. Throughout, we sought a delicate balance between the scale of the space and the quiet intimacy certain uses call for.

Save this picture!
Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair, Beam
© Camille Lemonnier - Studio Claap

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ūti architectes
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsFrance
Cite: "Lafayette Anticipations X Café Mater / ūti architectes" 09 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029527/lafayette-anticipations-x-cafe-mater-uti-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags