World
  Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will

Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
University
Houston, United States
  • Category: University
  • Managing Principal: Diego Rozo
  • Design Principal: Ron Stelmarski
  • Project Manager: Tony Martin
  • Interior Design Principal: Julie Gauthier
  • Senior Project Architect: Francisco Silva
  • Design Team Senior Project Architect: Joshua Medina
  • Architects: Nyx Valerdy, Deborah Madera, Xuehao Yang, Hillary Gee
  • Designer: Jeremy Cheng, Rachel Flanagan
  • Interior Designer: Bri Ortiz
  • Building Lifecycle Assessment Specialist: Luis Barajas Saldaña
  • City: Houston
  • Country: United States
Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will - Image 8 of 20
© James Steinkamp
Text description provided by the architects. Overview: The RAD Center is the first mass timber project at the University of Houston. Envisioned as a "third place" outside of the home or classroom, the building replaces an underground dining facility that was severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will - Image 2 of 20
© James Steinkamp
Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will - Image 11 of 20
© James Steinkamp
The design draws inspiration from the campus' surrounding woodlands with timber on display and upper-story glass providing abundant natural light, which further blurs the threshold between inside and outside.

Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will - Image 3 of 20
© James Steinkamp
Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will - Image 4 of 20
© James Steinkamp
This project was designed and constructed in alignment with the AIA 2030 Commitment, achieving an 84% reduction in predicted energy use intensity compared to similar buildings. Through high-performance design strategies and energy-efficient systems, the project contributes to the AIA 2030 goal of carbon-neutral buildings by 2030.

Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will - Image 13 of 20
© James Steinkamp
Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will - Image 12 of 20
© James Steinkamp
Features:
• Size: 41,000 square feet
• Budget: $44 million
• Key Amenities:
o Two-story building features 400 guest seats, including outdoor patio seating on both floors where guests can enjoy views of nearby woodlands.
o Large, multilayered solid wood panels create a warm, natural aesthetic that echoes nearby greenspace.
o The center features six food concepts, a coffee shop, and a convenience store.

Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will - Image 5 of 20
© James Steinkamp
Perkins+Will
