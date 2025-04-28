Retail, Auxiliary, and Dining (RAD) Center at the University of Houston / Perkins&Will

+ 15

Category: University

Managing Principal: Diego Rozo

Design Principal: Ron Stelmarski

Project Manager: Tony Martin

Interior Design Principal: Julie Gauthier

Senior Project Architect: Francisco Silva

Design Team Senior Project Architect: Joshua Medina

Architects: Nyx Valerdy, Deborah Madera, Xuehao Yang, Hillary Gee

Designer: Jeremy Cheng, Rachel Flanagan

Interior Designer: Bri Ortiz

Building Lifecycle Assessment Specialist: Luis Barajas Saldaña

City: Houston

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Overview: The RAD Center is the first mass timber project at the University of Houston. Envisioned as a "third place" outside of the home or classroom, the building replaces an underground dining facility that was severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The design draws inspiration from the campus' surrounding woodlands with timber on display and upper-story glass providing abundant natural light, which further blurs the threshold between inside and outside.

This project was designed and constructed in alignment with the AIA 2030 Commitment, achieving an 84% reduction in predicted energy use intensity compared to similar buildings. Through high-performance design strategies and energy-efficient systems, the project contributes to the AIA 2030 goal of carbon-neutral buildings by 2030.

Features:

• Size: 41,000 square feet

• Budget: $44 million

• Key Amenities:

o Two-story building features 400 guest seats, including outdoor patio seating on both floors where guests can enjoy views of nearby woodlands.

o Large, multilayered solid wood panels create a warm, natural aesthetic that echoes nearby greenspace.

o The center features six food concepts, a coffee shop, and a convenience store.