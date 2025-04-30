Celebrating Bold Visions for Historic Sites — Peja Competition Winners by Buildner

Buildner, in partnership with Collective Action for Culture (C.A.C), the Municipality of Peja, and the Ministry of Culture of Kosovo, has released the results of the Peja Culture Pavilion competition – an international architecture competition inviting architects and designers to reimagine a historically significant site in the heart of Peja, Kosovo.

The competition sought innovative and respectful design proposals that would revitalize a neglected urban square centered around a 15th-century water fountain. Entrants were asked to integrate this cultural heritage element into a multifunctional pavilion that could serve as a space for performance, reflection, gathering, and celebration.

Participants were challenged to strike a balance between contemporary architectural expression and historical preservation, while proposing feasible, sustainable, and inclusive public spaces that can be realized within a €50,000 construction budget. Submissions were evaluated for their design quality, contextual response, feasibility, and community value.

Full details of the winning projects are available on the Peja Culture Pavilion website.

The jury for the Peja Culture Pavilion competition included:

Sandra Baggerman – Designer at the New York office of Trahan Architects, working on a range of cultural and public projects.

– Designer at the New York office of Trahan Architects, working on a range of cultural and public projects. Hildur Isdal – Icelandic architect specializing in adaptive reuse and sustainable urban strategies.

– Icelandic architect specializing in adaptive reuse and sustainable urban strategies. Florina Jerliu – Associate Professor at the University of Prishtina, expert in urban planning and cultural heritage, with extensive experience in architectural conservation.

– Associate Professor at the University of Prishtina, expert in urban planning and cultural heritage, with extensive experience in architectural conservation. Luise Marter – Collaborator with KWY studio in Lisbon, working on multidisciplinary projects and emphasizing collaboration and process-driven methodology in practice.

– Collaborator with KWY studio in Lisbon, working on multidisciplinary projects and emphasizing collaboration and process-driven methodology in practice. Gazmend Muhaxheri – Mayor of Peja Municipality, construction engineer, and longtime advocate for regional urban development.

– Mayor of Peja Municipality, construction engineer, and longtime advocate for regional urban development. Harrison Stallan – Architect at the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with experience designing public projects.

– Architect at the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with experience designing public projects. Blake T. Smith – Educator and former Associate Senior Designer at BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group.

Projects:

1st Prize + Buildner Student Award

Project title: Trace

Authors: Alexandra Ilinca Domnescu, Daria-Alexandra Pirvu, Mario Eduard Peiciu

Country: Romania

Trace explores the relationship between historical and contemporary urban elements by integrating an oval amphitheater and a cultural pavilion within the existing public space. The design adapts the former fountain site into a multi-functional gathering area, utilizing a mirror element to create visual continuity and reflect the surrounding context. The amphitheater serves as a social hub, offering a quiet, meditative space during the day and an illuminated venue for performances at night, with tiered seating designed for optimal visibility and acoustic performance. The pavilion is conceived as a flexible structure, incorporating movable panels and adaptable stage elements to accommodate exhibitions, performances, and community events. Architectural strategies focus on enhancing spatial fluidity, passive cooling through shaded areas, and material choices that harmonize with the urban environment. The intervention aims to reconnect historical layers of the city while providing a contemporary space for public interaction and cultural activities.

2nd Prize + Buildner Sustainability Award

Project title: A Calling Card for PEJA's Tomorrow

Authors: Jiongyuan Chen

Country: China

The project envisions the transformation of the historic urban site into a multifunctional public space integrating cultural, ecological, and social elements. Centered around the existing water fountain, the design includes an outdoor amphitheater, a central pavilion, and a landscaped park, creating a dynamic environment for community interaction, exhibitions, and performances. The amphitheater features modular seating and an adaptable stage, allowing for various event formats, while the pavilion provides a flexible indoor space for cultural activities. A rainwater harvesting and purification system supports sustainable water management, reinforcing the ecological approach. Circulation pathways are designed to connect different functional zones while preserving the historical and natural character of the site. Construction materials, including weathering steel and expanded metal mesh, are selected for durability and contextual integration. The proposal emphasizes revitalization through landscape interventions, shaded gathering areas, and interactive public installations, positioning the space as a key cultural and social hub within the city.

3rd Prize

Project title: Loom

Authors: Shpend Pashtriku, Sarah-Alexandra Agill, Kaltrina Pashtriku

Country: United Kingdom

Loom integrates a multi-purpose pavilion, an amphitheater, and a tiered landscape into the existing urban fabric, drawing inspiration from the region's architectural heritage. The pavilion, constructed with locally sourced timber and cellular polycarbonate glazing, is designed for exhibitions, workshops, and cultural events, with flexible partitions allowing for adaptable programming. The amphitheater features organic seating arrangements that blend with the surrounding terrain, providing a venue for performances and community gatherings. A rainwater-fed fountain reconnects with the site's historical water sources, enhancing the public space while supporting sustainable water management. Circulation pathways are designed to improve accessibility and connectivity, ensuring a seamless integration with the surrounding urban environment. The project prioritizes ecological resilience, using natural shading, passive cooling strategies, and durable materials to create a sustainable and adaptable public space.

Highlight 01

Project title: Among Trees and Water

Authors: Florent Bajrami and Chiara Marchi

Country: Italy

Among Trees and Water is a flexible, single-story structure designed to host a range of local events and exhibitions. Constructed from untreated larch wood, grey brick, and Corten steel, the pavilion uses operable panels to adapt between open and enclosed configurations. It integrates with the site's landscape and enhances access to a nearby historic Ottoman fountain. The design allows for permanent and demountable elements, supporting both temporary and long-term use. A central impluvium and garden space introduce light and water into the interior. The pavilion emphasizes durability, accessibility, and community engagement within a minimal and adaptable architectural framework.

Highlight 02

Project title: Water Serpentine

Authors: Eduardo Francisco Diaz Lopez and Javier Axel De La Orta Mejia

Country: Mexico

Water Serpentine is centered around a symbolic narrative inspired by the serpent in local folklore, representing continuity, protection, and renewal. The design uses circular geometries and interconnected paths to guide movement and define programmatic zones such as an amphitheater, open pavilion, and gathering spaces. The historic water fountain serves as the focal point, symbolizing the "head" of the serpent and anchoring the design in its cultural context. Materials and vegetation reinforce the connection to nature and local heritage while supporting community use through flexible, multi-scale spatial arrangements.

Highlight 03

Project title: Peja Culture Pavilion

Authors: Dani Eshed, Onurcan Kusken and Dogukan Altun

Country: USA

The pavilion is designed to preserve the site's architectural heritage while introducing new programmatic elements for contemporary public use. The design retains original stone walls and the central fountain as cultural anchors, integrating a circular indoor pavilion, stage, amphitheater, and pond. Curved ramps and seating areas create barrier-free circulation and encourage exploration across the site. Material choices and spatial organization support community engagement, hosting performances, exhibitions, and gatherings. The layout emphasizes visual connectivity between features and minimizes architectural intervention, offering a balanced blend of tradition and modern use.

Highlight 04

Project title: Lantern: A Pavilion for Cultural Enlightenment

Authors: Alistair Chang

Country: Canada

Lantern: A Pavilion for Cultural Enlightenment is a public structure in Peja designed to integrate historical and contemporary elements within a sustainable framework. The pavilion surrounds the 15th-century fountain, preserving it as a central feature. A photovoltaic roof supported by intersecting arches generates on-site electricity and forms part of the enclosure system, alongside Low-E channel glass for improved thermal performance. Locally sourced limestone is used for durability and reduced environmental impact. The design includes an amphitheater and sloped lawn for public events and performances. Memorial busts along the adjacent path reference local history, fostering a connection between past and present.

Highlight 05

Project title: The Culture Pavilion "cave"

Authors: Merve Ti̇ryaki̇, Hi̇lal Karakök, Merve Geldi̇ Kanak and Sümeyra Nur Geldi̇

Country: Turkey

