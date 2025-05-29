Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Renovation of Shenzhen Longgang District Longling School / Yijing Architectural Design

Renovation of Shenzhen Longgang District Longling School / Yijing Architectural Design - Interior Photography

Schools
Shen Zhen Shi, China
  Architects: Yijing Architectural Design
  Photographs
    Photographs:Linlv
  Lead Architects: He Mincong
  Category: Schools
  Design Team: Xiao Lijun, Zhou Lixin, Li Linzeyuan, Zou Liuyang, Liao Qianyu, Lin Guofeng, Zhang Xun, Lv Boyang, Chen Yunuan
  Construction Drawing Design: Shenzhen Newland Urban Planning & Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  Interior Design: Shenzhen Yuchuang Interior Decoration Consulting Co., Ltd.
  Green Ecology Consulting Team: Shenzhen Wandoo Times Green Building Technology Co., Ltd.
  Landscape Design Team: Shenzhen Xixis Landscape Design Co., Ltd.
  Clients: Shenzhen Longling Education Group
© Linlv
© Linlv

Text description provided by the architects. Longling School, located in the heart of Buji Subdistrict, Longgang District, Shenzhen, is a state-affiliated private school providing nine-year compulsory education. Originally established in August 1988 as Longling Primary School, the institution underwent a transformative "renovation and expansion project" in 2021 after 33 years of operation, aiming to create a better learning environment. The project expanded the campus from its original 18,173.71 sqm to 68,237.47 sqm, now accommodating 72 classes in a combined primary and secondary school format.

© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv

Given the acute shortage of educational resources in the area, the expansion strategically preserved three key structures: the seven-story Sino-English Experimental Building, the five-story primary school classroom building adjacent to the playground, and the cafeteria-dormitory complex to maintain uninterrupted operations. Situated in Buji Urban Village with limited land and high density, the project tripled the built-up area within tight spatial constraints while ensuring seamless integration between old and new campus sections - a formidable design challenge.

© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv

Educational evolution and campus architecture are inextricably linked. While traditional schools favored centralized, linear teaching spaces, contemporary pedagogy emphasizes diversification, replacing passive knowledge absorption with interest stimulation, self-directed learning, and personalized talent development. Responding to this shift, designers created an engaging "Knowledge Hill" and a symbolic "Path to Wisdom" climbing route, encouraging students to actively explore their futures. This urban village campus transformation goes beyond physical upgrades - it builds an "Urban Campus Within a Village."

© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv

To increase teaching space, six old buildings were demolished (three retained), making way for a new 12-story main teaching building with a courtyard layout. This central structure connects existing buildings via elevated covered corridors, ensuring all-weather accessibility. Between classroom blocks, vibrant atriums and 5-meter-wide educational corridors enrich recess experiences. The preserved classroom building's west side gained a six-story "Delight Tower" featuring climbing walls, art studios, and vocational workshops, plus a two-story cafeteria - transforming formerly scattered facilities into cohesive functional courtyards.

© Linlv
© Linlv

At the heart of campus, the "Longling Eye Art Gallery" bridges old and new dining halls. This annular structure doubles as a second-level landscaped bridge with water features and an internal gallery. The central "Path to Wisdom" weaves through courtyards, gardens, and activity zones from the playground outward, creating an adventurous learning journey.

© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv

Addressing the neighborhood's lack of public amenities, a double-decker cultural-sports complex was placed at the community interface. Its orange-red track suspended by V-shaped concrete columns creates striking visual dynamism. This facility operates on staggered schedules for students and residents. The vertical library spans floors 6-12 of the main building with dedicated access on each level, its four-story white wave-like walls evoking an ocean of knowledge. Diverse spaces like the Minong Theater, black box studio, golf simulator, shooting range, and ceramics workshop cater to varied interests.

© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv

The rooftop features circular ecological gardens connecting to urban farms, nurturing children's curiosity through hands-on agricultural learning. Every space becomes a classroom without boundaries. Envisioned as an urban "Mountain of Knowledge," this future-oriented campus invites students to ascend via its "Path to Wisdom" - discovering learning opportunities across terraces, gardens, and wheat fields during their most formative years.

© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv
© Linlv

