  Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura

Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura

Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Exterior Photography, ConcreteFrid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailFrid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, ShelvingFrid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden, Courtyard, Concrete, ChairFrid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Vapor arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  430
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Team: Rodrigo Ferreira Oliveira, Bruno Lopes, Simone Shimada, Thomas Frenk
  • Structural Consultants: Megalos engenharia
  • Construction: Edson Prado
  • Lighting Consultants: Marina Lodi e Nina Morelli
  • Landscape Designers: Flavia Tiraboschi
  • Project Management: Construtora Machado Freire
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
Cortesia de Vapor Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of transforming a 450 m² residence located in the Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood in São Paulo into five autonomous residential units, with areas ranging from 60 to 100 m² each. The goal is to ensure that the new units maintain the character of a home, always with outdoor areas that expand and integrate the internal spaces.

Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Door, Chair
Cortesia de Vapor Arquitetura
Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, Shelving
Cortesia de Vapor Arquitetura
Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Image 29 of 36
Plan - Ground Floor
Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden, Door, Chair, Courtyard, Patio
Cortesia de Vapor Arquitetura

The proposal is to create a residential village with common areas that include circulation spaces, gardens, and garages for cars and bicycles, as well as private gardens and terraces for all units. The transformation redefines the original house, adapting it to new demands without significantly altering its built area, reflecting a current city demand for revising its uses and densities without necessarily resorting to the construction of new buildings.

Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Glass
Cortesia de Vapor Arquitetura
Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
Cortesia de Vapor Arquitetura

The project concept is to work with the pre-existence, preserving and updating the aesthetics of the original building. The masonry walls, glass bricks, and clay tile roof of the previous residence are maintained in dialogue with the new interventions.

Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Image 34 of 36
Model
Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Image 35 of 36
Model

To preserve the physical characteristics of the existing main building, all the infrastructure support for the complex has been concentrated in a newly constructed block located at the back of the lot. This block houses one of the residential units and also a technical slab to meet the operational needs of the village. The use of similar materials between the new block and the existing one reinforces the continuity of the architectural language, resulting in a set composed of units with the same aesthetic and functional quality, without hierarchy among them.

Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving
Cortesia de Vapor Arquitetura

For the construction of the new built areas and the structural reinforcements in the existing building, a mixed system using concrete structure with metallic beams was employed, for the closures, traditional masonry, aluminum frames, and external concrete walls between the units. In the internal areas, glass bricks enhance the entry of natural light into the units, in combination with wood panels and closures. The secondary structures, including planters, external closures, and lightweight roofs, are made with a metallic structure.

Frid Villa / Vapor arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden, Courtyard, Concrete, Chair
Cortesia de Vapor Arquitetura

Vapor arquitetura
Top #Tags