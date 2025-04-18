Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura

+ 18

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation of a single-family home located at the foot of Tibidabo, in the Sarrià - Sant Gervasi district.

The original construction is essentially an addition of volumes of various natures with unequal heights. The proposal aims to unify the volumes, making the most of the richness and diversity presented by the current state through a precise and detailed structural exercise.

In terms of distribution, the original state features very compartmentalized spaces with dimensions that are not suitable for their intended use. Furthermore, this excessive compartmentalization means that these rooms do not have adequate lighting and ventilation.

The project seeks to create spaces that take advantage of natural light and ventilation, allowing for diverse and flexible uses. All of this while preserving the traces of what existed before the intervention.