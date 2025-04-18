Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura

Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura

Save

Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairCa na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, ChairCa na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, ChairCa na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Balcony, ConcreteCa na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Atzur Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Del Rio Bani
  • Lead Architects: Milagros Machado Ferrari, Claudia Ferrer Riera
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Chair
© Del Rio Bani

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation of a single-family home located at the foot of Tibidabo, in the Sarrià - Sant Gervasi district.

Save this picture!
Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair
© Del Rio Bani

The original construction is essentially an addition of volumes of various natures with unequal heights. The proposal aims to unify the volumes, making the most of the richness and diversity presented by the current state through a precise and detailed structural exercise.

Save this picture!
Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, Chair
© Del Rio Bani
Save this picture!
Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Image 20 of 23
Project Plan

In terms of distribution, the original state features very compartmentalized spaces with dimensions that are not suitable for their intended use. Furthermore, this excessive compartmentalization means that these rooms do not have adequate lighting and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood
© Del Rio Bani

The project seeks to create spaces that take advantage of natural light and ventilation, allowing for diverse and flexible uses. All of this while preserving the traces of what existed before the intervention.

Save this picture!
Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Del Rio Bani

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atzur Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura" [Ca na Baldu i en Diego / Atzur arquitectura] 18 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029139/ca-na-baldu-i-en-diego-atzur-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags