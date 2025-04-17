Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language

Once seen as purely utilitarian, bare concrete blocks have increasingly become part of an architectural transformation. In regions where warm climates make insulation unnecessary, this material can be left exposed, free of cladding, finishes, or embellishment. In doing so, texture, bond, and form can define the building's character and simplify construction while creating new opportunities for expression and identity. This also creates a platform to explore the concept of material honesty. Beyond its aesthetic value, using a material "as is" can significantly reduce construction costs and minimize maintenance during the building's lifespan.

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 2 of 16 Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 3 of 16 Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 4 of 16 Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 5 of 16 Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - More Images+ 11

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 7 of 16
Detail of House in Nemu by KKAA YTAA. Image © Norihito Yamauchi

In this context, architecture is shaped by bare materials. This allows designers to better integrate modest budgets, with the need for durable, low-maintenance solutions. The result is a balance of functional and affordable spaces, with a visually coherent design. In this case, "Less is more" becomes a true test of creativity, demanding to do more with less. This roundup gathers 14 projects that explore the creative potential of bare concrete blocks. Whether through varied block patterns, carefully placed light wells, minimal touches of paint, or contrasting materials, they demonstrate how architects across the globe have been able to achieve streamlined and refined projects with this material in its bare form. The goal is to provide readers with a range of contextual examples and to offer inspiration for anyone looking to design with this humble yet powerful material.

Read on to discover 14 projects from Mexico to Japan that use bare concrete blocks as the main statement texture in their design.

Related Article

Unpolished Narratives: Exposed Materials in Latin American Affordable Housing

Nogal House / Escobedo Soliz

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 3 of 16
Nogal House by Escobedo Soliz. Image © Ariadna Polo

House in Nemu / KKAA YTAA

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 9 of 16
House in Nemu by KKAA YTAA. Image © Norihito Yamauchi

The Hideaway on Palm / Benjamin Hall Design

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 6 of 16
The Hideaway on Palm by Benjamin Hall Design. Image © Winquist Photography

Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 8 of 16
Tinh An House by STD Design Consultant. Image © Quang Tran

Moca House / CASTILLO + VALDIVIESO arquitectos

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 11 of 16
Moca House by CASTILLO + VALDIVIESO arquitectos. Image © Max Coronel

Silent house / Takao Shiotsuka Atelier

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 13 of 16
Silent house by Takao Shiotsuka Atelier. Image Courtesy of Takao Shiotsuka Atelier

Block House / nimtim architects

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 15 of 16
Block House by nimtim architects. Image © French + Tye

House in Kawanishi / Tato Architects

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 10 of 16
House in Kawanishi by Tato Architects. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha

Plan B Guatemala / DEOC Arquitectos

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 4 of 16
Plan B Guatemala by DEOC Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of DEOC Arquitectos

Textile House / Ghezzi Novak

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 2 of 16
Textile House by Ghezzi Novak. Image © Iván Salinero

Weekend House In Kyotango / Hideo Arao Architects Office

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 5 of 16
Weekend House In Kyotango by Hideo Arao Architects . Image © Yosuke Ohtake

Huamark09 Building / INchan atelier

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 16 of 16
Huamark09 Building / INchan atelier. Image © Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

Aptus Factory Showroom / Hooba Design

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 12 of 16
Aptus Factory Showroom by Hooba Design. Image © Parham Taghioff

Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO

Raw, Refined, and Resilient: 14 Projects Showcasing Concrete Block as a Design Language - Image 14 of 16
Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO. Image © Witsawarut Kekinna

