  Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI

Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI

Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Interior Photography, Chair, GlassConstruction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Interior Photography, Kitchen

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
University, Renovation
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: ECADI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  73006
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  成功科技(嘉兴)有限公司
Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Image 5 of 31
Courtesy of ECADI

Text description provided by the architects. The Shanghai University Yanchang Road Campus spans 19.2 hectares, featuring new constructions and renovations within the existing architectural complex. The project includes clusters for the College of Art, College of Film, and an experimental training base for film production and cultural exchange, forming an integrated art education complex with functions including research, teaching, experimentation, training, exhibition, and communication.

Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Image 7 of 31
Courtesy of ECADI
Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Image 6 of 31
Courtesy of ECADI

The campus renovation locates at the middle of the campus, adding up to 73,000 m² of total floor areas. It focuses on harmonizing old and new structures. Adopting a "strategic infill development and vertical expansion" approach, the design retains well-preserved existing buildings, and respects the original campus layout while introducing modern vitality. New buildings blend modestly with historical surroundings to echo the campus heritage and depict the cultural identities of the two colleges.

Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
Courtesy of ECADI
Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of ECADI

The architectural form of Film College reflects the logical relationship between internal functions and spatial organization. The base volume characterized by red brick walls harmonizes with the old campus through its warm color palette, material texture, and compatible architectural scale. The lobby and communal spaces feature expansive window systems that integrate external landscapes into interior environments, creating a cohesive campus vista.

Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of ECADI
Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick
Courtesy of ECADI

The upper suspended volume of the Film College is supported by six core tubes and steel trusses, achieving cantilevered structures and flexible open-floor layout. These steel trusses simultaneously generate distinctive spatial effects within the building. The horizontally extended U-shaped glass volume floats above the existing campus, establishing a dialogue with its surroundings through innovative architectural language.

Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Interior Photography, Chair, Glass
Courtesy of ECADI
Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Image 4 of 31
Courtesy of ECADI

The diverse height requirements of various disciplines of the Art College are addressed through a split-level layout, which integrates interconnected atria, grand staircases, and ramps to create a gallery-like circulation path within the building. The design not only resolves functional height disparities but also fosters an interactive layered environment that encourages collaborative learning and creative researching.

Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of ECADI

The interwoven spatial hierarchy naturally translates into a rhythmically articulated facade. Situated in a bustling urban area, the campus aims to drive cultural and industrial development in its vicinity, transforming itself into an open and shared hub that merges with the city's cultural and creative ecosystem.

Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of ECADI

Jing'an District, Shanghai, China

ECADI
GlassSteelBrick

Educational Architecture, Higher Education, University, Refurbishment, Renovation, China

"Construction and Renovation of Shanghai University Yanchang Campus / ECADI" 19 Apr 2025. ArchDaily.

Courtesy of ECADI

上海大学延长校区建设改造项目 / 和·建筑设计工作室

