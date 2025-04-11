Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos

Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos

Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Team: Bruno Rossi, Marilia Giordano Rossi, Adriano Bueno, Natalia Bueno, João Pedro Tofano, Rafael Kenzo, Isabela Slywitch, Carolina Dantas, Karine Oliveira
  • Concrete Structures: Gil Chinellato Engenharia Estrutural
  • Laminated Wood Contractor: ITA Engenharia em Madeira
  • Metal Structure: Inner Engenharia
  • Facilities Design: Ramoska & Castellani
  • Landscape Consultants: Alexandre Furcolin
  • Lighting Consutlants: Lux Projetos
  • Country: Brazil
Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. On the same land where one of the first houses in the region was built—a simple blue building by the seaside—lies the project of Casa Guaecá, led by Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos, on the coast of São Paulo. Respecting the local history, the architecture and interiors of the residence preserved elements of the old house in the new architectural proposal, placing it in dialogue with the landscape while integrating the contemporary needs of the residents. 

Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© André Scarpa
Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Image 33 of 42
Plan - 1st Floor
Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Image 15 of 42
© André Scarpa

The architecture of Casa Guaecá maintains a discreet volume and incorporates the blue of the old house in a subtle way, as a heartfelt and visual reference to the memory of the place. Its layout aimed to respect the natural topography of the land, organizing the house into three levels and creating independent accesses. This solution not only minimizes construction impact but also allows the architecture to be integrated into the surroundings in a more organic manner. 

Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Patio
© André Scarpa
Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Image 38 of 42
Isometric View
Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Image 20 of 42
© André Scarpa

Furthermore, the structure of the residence combines materials that balance lightness and solidity. On the ground floor, exposed concrete anchors the building to the land, while the glued laminated timber structure, developed in partnership with ITA Engenharia em Madeira, provides spaciousness and fluidity to the spaces on the upper floors. Large spans and precise fittings were made possible by these prefabricated systems, which combine technical efficiency with a striking sensory impact. 

Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Image 27 of 42
© André Scarpa

These large openings further enhance the relationship between interior and exterior, house and landscape. On the lower level, wide glass panels integrate the house with the beach while opening the residence to a garden, reinforcing the connection with nature. On the upper floor, surrounded by the native vegetation of the Atlantic Forest, movable wooden brises provide privacy and comfort to the intimate spaces of the house, as well as filtering natural light and contributing to the energy efficiency of the project.  

Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© André Scarpa

During the photo sessions conducted by André Scarpa, a spontaneous comment from a local resident summarized the essence of the project: the recognition of the residence's integration into the architecture of the forest and respect for the natural and cultural context of the region.

Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Image 12 of 42
© André Scarpa

Casa Guaecá is, thus, an exercise in balance between tradition and contemporaneity, where every detail, from the choice of materials to the implantation, reinforces the relationship between architecture and nature, memory and innovation. 

Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© André Scarpa

About this office
Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos
"Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos" 11 Apr 2025. ArchDaily.

