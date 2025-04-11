Guaecá House / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos

+ 37

Team: Bruno Rossi, Marilia Giordano Rossi, Adriano Bueno, Natalia Bueno, João Pedro Tofano, Rafael Kenzo, Isabela Slywitch, Carolina Dantas, Karine Oliveira

Concrete Structures: Gil Chinellato Engenharia Estrutural

Laminated Wood Contractor: ITA Engenharia em Madeira

Metal Structure: Inner Engenharia

Facilities Design: Ramoska & Castellani

Landscape Consultants: Alexandre Furcolin

Lighting Consutlants: Lux Projetos

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On the same land where one of the first houses in the region was built—a simple blue building by the seaside—lies the project of Casa Guaecá, led by Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos, on the coast of São Paulo. Respecting the local history, the architecture and interiors of the residence preserved elements of the old house in the new architectural proposal, placing it in dialogue with the landscape while integrating the contemporary needs of the residents.

The architecture of Casa Guaecá maintains a discreet volume and incorporates the blue of the old house in a subtle way, as a heartfelt and visual reference to the memory of the place. Its layout aimed to respect the natural topography of the land, organizing the house into three levels and creating independent accesses. This solution not only minimizes construction impact but also allows the architecture to be integrated into the surroundings in a more organic manner.

Furthermore, the structure of the residence combines materials that balance lightness and solidity. On the ground floor, exposed concrete anchors the building to the land, while the glued laminated timber structure, developed in partnership with ITA Engenharia em Madeira, provides spaciousness and fluidity to the spaces on the upper floors. Large spans and precise fittings were made possible by these prefabricated systems, which combine technical efficiency with a striking sensory impact.

These large openings further enhance the relationship between interior and exterior, house and landscape. On the lower level, wide glass panels integrate the house with the beach while opening the residence to a garden, reinforcing the connection with nature. On the upper floor, surrounded by the native vegetation of the Atlantic Forest, movable wooden brises provide privacy and comfort to the intimate spaces of the house, as well as filtering natural light and contributing to the energy efficiency of the project.

During the photo sessions conducted by André Scarpa, a spontaneous comment from a local resident summarized the essence of the project: the recognition of the residence's integration into the architecture of the forest and respect for the natural and cultural context of the region.

Casa Guaecá is, thus, an exercise in balance between tradition and contemporaneity, where every detail, from the choice of materials to the implantation, reinforces the relationship between architecture and nature, memory and innovation.