  5. Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura

Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura

Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura - Image 5 of 50
© Pedro Kok

  • Architects: Guido Otero Arquitetura, Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  48438 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok, Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Day Brasil, Elevatec, Eliane, Hunter Douglas, Intercity, Keramika, Knauf, Metadil, Novidario, Pormade, San Marmore, Santiglass, Turra Engenharia, Victor Cobervickas
  • Lead Architects: Ricardo Gusmão, Guido Otero
  • Coordination: Beatriz Dias
  • Collaboration: Clara Troia, Tomas Vannucchi, Cassio Peres, Marina Pimenta, Rubens Oliveira
  • Construction Company: Exequo
  • Structure And Installations: MODO Engenharia
  • Acoustics: Alexandre Sresnewski
  • Landscaping: Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos e Guido Otero Arquitetura
  • Lighting: Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos e Guido Otero Arquitetura
  • Program: Educational
  • Country: Brazil
Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Escola Verde´s new unit is located on Canal 6, 50 meters from the beach. In addition to its proximity to the beach, the strategic position of the land within the block also provided important elements for the project: it used to be an empty space between high rise vertical buildings facing the sea and a village of houses facing the mainland. The school building thus operates at the boundary between the scales of the neighbors and seeks ways to relate to the canal and the sea, creating a unique environment for students and the local community.

Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura - Image 36 of 50
Plan - Ground floor
Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura - Image 2 of 50
© Pedro Kok
Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Pedro Kok

The 4,500.00m² building is divided into four floors: the ground floor organized around the covered arrival courtyard, which has a double ceiling height, crosses the building longitudinally, and houses more collective programs such as recreation and cafeteria. The first floor contains the administrative spaces, and the two upper floors are dedicated to classrooms, laboratories, and art rooms, accessed by a large support space. The roof, completely open, serves as a large open square that allows multiple uses and relates extensively to the surrounding views, expanding possibilities for outdoor activities.

Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Pedro Kok
Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Glass
© Pedro Kok
Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Glass
© Pedro Kok

To speed up construction, the adopted building method was precast concrete, and the walls were made of soil-cement bricks with aluminum frames. These materials were left exposed, and, like the installations, they give a didactic character to the construction and facilitate its maintenance. For solar protection, two types of solar shading were installed: on the ground floor, there is a perforated metal sheet that marks the more collective spaces; on the upper floors, horizontal brises were designed with a metal structure and planters.

Verde School / Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos + Guido Otero Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Project location

Address:Santos, Brazil

Ricardo Gusmao Arquitetos
Guido Otero Arquitetura
