World
  Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living

When thinking about Japan, the first thing that comes to mind is the bustling streets of Tokyo, old fortified castles, and the cherry blossom-lined rivers in the urban areas. However, little is discussed regarding a real estate market problem currently ongoing in the country: Akiya, a Japanese term that translates to an empty house. In 2024, the number of Akiya in Japan went up to a record high of nine million units. Some believe that at the root of the issue is depopulation. When homes are passed down through family inheritance, they frequently become burdens rather than assets. As younger generations increasingly move to cities or live in apartments, they usually have no interest in living in or maintaining the old family home, especially if it's located in a less convenient or rural area. Cities like Tokyo see a smaller number of Akiya due to the elevated price of the land. Nonetheless, issues such as elevated costs of adapting the house to the new earthquake regulations and higher taxation on vacant land, still cause people to abandon them even in urban areas.

In that sense, not all is lost for Akiya. In many cases these Akiya are sold for cheap, causing people to flock from abroad and buy the houses to turn them into cafes, hotels, or even family homes. Similarly, some Japanese people who are attached to the family property also decide to renovate despite the costs. This round-up presents 11 of these projects which share a common thread of reclaiming and revitalizing traditional Japanese homes, often rooted in deep personal or generational ties. They are examples that even with the existence of Akiya, people in Japan still have a desire to preserve memory and heritage while adapting to modern needs. Whether driven by personal history, lifestyle change, or creative vision, each project balances respect for the past with the practical upgrades required for safety, comfort, and seismic resilience, breathing new life into homes that might otherwise have been left to decay.

Read on to discover 11 houses in Japan that reflect a growing movement to breathe new life into aging homes that hold personal or generational meaning.

Traditional Kominka Renovation in Jonan / Takashi Okuno & Associates

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 2 of 12
Traditional Kominka Renovation in Jonan by Takashi Okuno & Associates. Image © Hirokazu Fujimura

A Long House / Life Style Koubou

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 7 of 12
A Long House by Life Style Koubou. Image © Yosuke Ohtake

House in Enjyuuji / tatta architects

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 6 of 12
House in Enjyuuji by tatta architects . Image © Tetsuya Yashiro

House in Kawajiri / Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 4 of 12
House in Kawajiri by Daisaku Hanamoto Architect & Associates. Image © Kenji Masunaga

House in Sakura / Naoyuki Tokuda / tokudaction

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 9 of 12
House in Sakura by Naoyuki Tokuda / tokudaction. Image © Masaki Komatsu

House in Shimogamo / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 3 of 12
House in Shimogamo by td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN. Image © Matsumura Kohei

Terraced House / 1110 Office for Architecture

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 10 of 12
Terraced House by 1110 Office for Architecture. Image © Yohei Sasakura

Renovation of a Minka / raumus

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 11 of 12
Renovation of a Minka by raumus. Image © Norihito Yamauchi

Yutorie Atami House / Naoshi Kondo studio

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 5 of 12
Yutorie Atami House by Naoshi Kondo studio. Image © Yujiro Ichioka

T House Renovation / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 8 of 12
Yutorie Atami House by Naoshi Kondo studio. Image © Yosuke Ohtake

Kimitsu House / ROOVICE

Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living - Image 12 of 12
Kimitsu House by ROOVICE. Image © Akira Nakamura

