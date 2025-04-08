Old Homes, New Stories: 11 Traditional Japanese Homes Renovated for Modern Living

Save this picture! A Long House by Life Style Koubou. Image © Yosuke Ohtake

When thinking about Japan, the first thing that comes to mind is the bustling streets of Tokyo, old fortified castles, and the cherry blossom-lined rivers in the urban areas. However, little is discussed regarding a real estate market problem currently ongoing in the country: Akiya, a Japanese term that translates to an empty house. In 2024, the number of Akiya in Japan went up to a record high of nine million units. Some believe that at the root of the issue is depopulation. When homes are passed down through family inheritance, they frequently become burdens rather than assets. As younger generations increasingly move to cities or live in apartments, they usually have no interest in living in or maintaining the old family home, especially if it's located in a less convenient or rural area. Cities like Tokyo see a smaller number of Akiya due to the elevated price of the land. Nonetheless, issues such as elevated costs of adapting the house to the new earthquake regulations and higher taxation on vacant land, still cause people to abandon them even in urban areas.

In that sense, not all is lost for Akiya. In many cases these Akiya are sold for cheap, causing people to flock from abroad and buy the houses to turn them into cafes, hotels, or even family homes. Similarly, some Japanese people who are attached to the family property also decide to renovate despite the costs. This round-up presents 11 of these projects which share a common thread of reclaiming and revitalizing traditional Japanese homes, often rooted in deep personal or generational ties. They are examples that even with the existence of Akiya, people in Japan still have a desire to preserve memory and heritage while adapting to modern needs. Whether driven by personal history, lifestyle change, or creative vision, each project balances respect for the past with the practical upgrades required for safety, comfort, and seismic resilience, breathing new life into homes that might otherwise have been left to decay.

Read on to discover 11 houses in Japan that reflect a growing movement to breathe new life into aging homes that hold personal or generational meaning.