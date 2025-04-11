Saint-Gobain Reveals The Winners of The International Gypsum Trophy

On April 10th, 2025, Saint-Gobain revealed the winners of the 14th edition of its International Gypsum Trophy during a ceremony held in Paris, France. 85 projects from 29 countries participated in this unique international competition organized by Saint-Gobain.

From the Americas to Asia, from Europe to Africa, the most talented and skilled gypsum installers competed in six categories: Ceilings; Innovation; Residential; Culture, Education and Leisure; Business and Institutional; and Façades, for the chance to win one of the 14 prizes. The 1st and the 2nd prize were awarded in each category, as well as the President's Prize (the "coup de coeur" of the jury) and the Grand Prix (rewarding the most outstanding project across all categories).

"From the beginning, innovation has been at the heart of what Saint-Gobain does and our customers are the ones who inspire our innovation and enable us to continuously develop solutions that suit their needs and move the industry forward. Over the years, we have strived to provide our customers with the best products and services, and their feedback been valuable in guiding us to improve and innovate. Our teams from all over the world value their partnership and loyalty. We are committed to continuing our journey of excellence, always with our customers at the heart of everything we do. We are 360 years young and I want to thank you our customers for being a part of our journey." Thierry Fournier, Senior Vice-President and CEO Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa of Saint-Gobain.

Grand Prix

Country: United Arab Emirates – Category Innovation

Project: Shebara South Island Resort

Contractor: DEPA Interiors (KSA) - Takla Interior Solution LLC

The Shebara Hotel, a 73-key hyper-luxury development on the uninhabited Shaybara island in the Red Sea, features uniquely shaped floating pods that protect the fragile marine environment and immerse guests in the wonders of the sea. Despite the challenging construction and installation in this remote paradise, perfect finishing was achieved using a variety of Gypsum and non-Gypsum products from the Saint-Gobain portfolio, expertly resolving numerous technical challenges.

President's Prize

Country: Brazil - Category Culture, Education and Leisure

Project: Estádio Pacaembu

Contractor: Ciamon Revestimentos – Edvar Prates

The new Pacaembu Complex blends sports, leisure, and culture while honoring its historical heritage. The restored 1940s architecture features over 12,000 m² of Glasroc® X and 27,000 m² of drywall. Lightweight construction was seamlessly integrated into traditional heavy structures, with innovative solutions from Saint-Gobain. Sustainable initiatives like the "Ciamon Recicla" waste program reinforce its environmental commitment. Recognized with the AR Future Projects Award, the complex sets a new standard for multifunctional urban design.

CEILINGS Category

1st Prize

Country: Italy

Project: Business Center "Exploration and Production"

Contractor: Coiver Contract S.r.l.

The "Exploration and Production" Business Center spans ~70,000 sqm with 3 interconnected buildings around a central square. It includes offices, meeting rooms, a conference room, a cafeteria, and a restaurant for up to 1,000 people. The unique shapes maximize sunlight, green roofs, and façades, achieving Class A energy requirements and LEED Gold certification. Removable drywall ceilings at different levels showcase innovative architectural solutions and overcome installation challenges.

2nd Prize

Country: Brazil

Project: Cyrela by Pininfarina

Contractor: Masterwall Sistemas Construtivos

Cyrela by Pininfarina in Porto Alegre is a dynamic multiresidential building featuring race track-inspired garage designs and high-performance acoustic ceilings. The indoor pool showcases Glasroc® X panels curved at tight radii with skylight detailing. Saint-Gobain products blend design and functionality, realizing the architect's vision with the installer's crucial role in achieving aesthetics.

INNOVATION Category

1st Prize

Country: Thailand

Project: SC Asset Bangkok Boulevard Ratchaphruek

Contractor: Kankasem Construction Co., Ltd.

Bangkok Boulevard Ratchaphruek is a premium residential development with a clubhouse inspired by the Tate Modern. The asymmetrical design required specialized materials for limitless creativity. Completed in 3 months with Thai team support, it features intricate details and new applications using Glasroc® S, Isover, and Weber products.

2nd Prize

Country: Czech Republic

Project: Fragment

Contractor: Trigema a.s.

Fragment is an iconic residential project in Prague's Karlín district, featuring two towers with a reinforced concrete structure and a façade adorned with sculptures by David Černý. It uses Climafit technology, advanced plasterboards, and innovative cooling and heating ceilings from Saint-Gobain to enhance thermal comfort, energy efficiency, and sustainability. Modern materials ensure durability and efficient resource management, blending art, design, and cutting-edge construction methods.

RESIDENTIAL Category

1st Prize

Country: Albania

Project: Downtown One

Contractor: Kastrati Construction

Downtown One in Tirana, Albania, is a mixed-use development with residential, office, retail, and public spaces. It features bold forms, transparent façades, and green terraces, integrating nature into the urban fabric. As Albania's first LEED-certified building, it showcases lightweight façades and Saint-Gobain solutions, excelling in installation, execution, and sustainability despite limited resources.

2nd Prize

Country: France

Project: Private mansion

Contractor: Art Platre

The project involved demolishing structures and redesigning interiors, ensuring acoustic comfort with Placoplatre® BA18S partitions. A suspended ceiling with LED lighting was installed, and the cellar became a cinema room with Rigitone® Activ'Air® acoustic panels. Saint-Gobain solutions addressed thermal, acoustic, and visual challenges, achieving meticulous finishes by blending classic and modern styles.

BUSINESS & INSTITUTIONAL Category

1st Prize

Country: The Netherlands

Project: Global Headquarters Bejo

Contractor: BENO Projectafbouw B.V.

Bejo's new headoffice, inspired by its agricultural roots, features curved walls, ceilings, stairs, and glass, resembling cabbage leaves. It provides a sustainable and comfortable environment for 375 employees, with a 180-meter deep energy well at its core. The project showcases detailed work and perfect finishing, elegantly translating the architect's vision into reality.

2nd Prize

Country: USA

Project: Wexner Hospital: The Ohio State University

Contractor: Valley

The 1.9 million-square-foot inpatient hospital at the Ohio State University, with 820 private-room beds, is its largest project. Despite COVID-19 challenges, 450 carpenters managed lighting and drywall work expertly. The 26-story tower, costing nearly $2 billion, uses enough steel for two Eiffel Towers and twice as much concrete as Ohio Stadium. Clever use of materials and Saint-Gobain products created adaptable spaces, with piping and wiring stretching 1,800 miles.

CULTURE, EDUCATION AND LEISURE Category

1st Prize

Country: France

Project: School group « Au pied des champs »

Contractor: ISOSAN Plâtrerie

This intercommunal project combines three buildings into one, featuring a preschool, elementary school, after-school care, and common rooms. Integrated into nature, it meets E+C- (Energy and Carbon) certification for energy performance, air quality, acoustic comfort, and luminosity. Saint-Gobain Placo® solutions were used to create complex shapes with high-quality finishes, enhancing spaces for children and sustainability.

2nd Prize

Country: Germany

Project: Kunstmuseum Düsseldorf

Contractor: Ruben Peter Ausbau GmbH

The Kunstpalast, one of Germany's top museums, reopened in November 2023 after a three-year renovation. Ruben Peter Ausbau GmbH redesigned the 10,000m² exhibition space, overcoming challenges like narrow curtain wall shells and high-load exhibition walls. The standout features include a rear-ventilated shed roof and steel structure. Despite difficult lighting conditions, the project achieved an impeccable finish, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship.

FAÇADES Category

1st Prize

Country: Mexico

Project: Grand Island, Hyatt Vivid / Dreams

Contractor: Murano Global Investments Plc, We Care Construccion inteligente

The Grand Island Cancun complex, a luxury resort on Kukulcan Boulevard, features 626 rooms in the Vivid hotel and 400 in the Dreams hotel. Using the lightweight Plaka® X-TERIUM system, the project avoided adding structural weight, especially for heights over 50 meters. Despite challenging conditions, it achieved an elegant, efficient, and environmentally friendly solution.

2nd Prize

Country: United Arab Emirates

Project: Mina Zayed Car Park

Contractor: Proactive Technical Services L.L.C - Al Bani Gen. Contracting & Gen. Maintenance LLC

The new car park at Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, accommodates over 500 cars across two levels and features smart parking technology. Innovative Gyproc® designs ensure high-quality installation, hiding expansion joints and complementing the architecture. The façade, with traditional Islamic horseshoe arches, creates a striking first impression for visitors.

