Vista Alegre House / LEIVA arquitetura

Houses • Santo Antônio da Patrulha, Brazil Architects: LEIVA arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Lead Architect: Nathana Serena

Project Development: Larissa Wolf Vrielink

Project Team: Cibele Kunzler, Iasmin Lauck, William Liell

Complementary Projects: Leuck Dilly Engenharia

City: Santo Antônio da Patrulha

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a couple who dream of living a more relaxed lifestyle in retirement, the Vista Alegre house stands out as the focal point of a 4-hectare site, which will eventually include other structures, such as a vegetable garden, leisure areas, a deck on the lake, a chicken coop and a greenhouse, all of which were already planned in the masterplan project, so that the site is functional and productive.

The name "Vista Alegre" was chosen because it’s the name of the street where the couple met, which tells us a lot about the type of work carried out on the site: everything was carefully thought out. The house was designed to be built in two phases: the first as a weekend home, as it is now; and the second as a permanent home, which will include an extension with two suites and a laundry room.

In the Vista Alegre house, we prioritized practical, economical, connected architecture with great thermal comfort. The structure functions as a modulated grid of concrete and exposed bricks, divided into two sectors: A narrow strip facing south, where the service areas are concentrated, such as the external tank, the kitchen counter, the access, the gourmet area and the external shower. This configuration centralizes the plumbing installation, making it more economical;

And the social use area is supported by the previous one, with its exposed roof, where the living areas are located, all facing north. This provides thermal comfort and takes advantage of the best views, including the guest room, living room, dining room and gourmet area.

Because it is in the south of Brazil, where the seasons are well defined, the eaves that extend on the north front are reduced, allowing the winter sun to illuminate the entire interior of the house, while protecting it from the summer sun. An important strategy used in this project was the decision not to make topographical changes, taking advantage of the considerable unevenness of the terrain to position the swimming pool in a suspended position, strategically positioned to offer a privileged view of the sunset, passively heating the water. The remaining space was used to create a storage area for tools and equipment, optimizing the construction and respecting the terrain. The exposed wooden trusses and the ceiling, which follow the slope of the roof, contrast with the brutality of the concrete and exposed bricks, as well as the tile details and the choice of furniture. The result is a low-maintenance house with a rustic and cozy country house feel.