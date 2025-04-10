Facade as Identity: Exploring the Influence of Metallic Cladding on Design Expression

Through the creative manipulation of common construction materials and the exploration of elements such as form, light, texture, and space, architecture transcends mere functionality to become an artistic expression. Whether through the boldness of an innovative design, the harmony of balanced proportions, or the evocative use of materials, a building can transform into a work of art that inspires, intrigues, and evokes emotion. The design of the Ginza 41 sushi restaurant, conceived by architect Àfrica Sabé, exemplifies this approach. Its facade stands out in its surroundings thanks to solutions provided by Kriskadecor, a company specializing in customized metallic cladding. By utilizing a tensioned chain facade system that showcases a unique design, the project redefines the integration between architecture and visual branding.

Located in Andorra, Ginza 41 was already a well-established restaurant, and its renovation aimed to preserve its essence while incorporating a desired sense of innovation. The new space not only retains traditional elements from the original restaurant but also introduces a facade designed to captivate passersby and establish itself as an urban landmark.

Measuring 13.7 meters in width and 3.4 meters in height, the facade was conceived as a high-impact visual composition, achieved through the application of a high-definition Japan-inspired image. With 15 RAL colors applied through a special epoxy coating, the installation harmonizes with the building's wooden structure, creating a balanced interplay between the metallic material and natural elements.

According to Àfrica Sabé, "The idea of incorporating aluminium chains into the façade came from the image of traditional chain curtains found in old family homes. These chains evoke memories of holidays, good food, and a sense of tranquillity. We wanted to recreate those feelings while also creating a connection with Japan, offering a glimpse of the experience that awaits guests inside the restaurant."

A lightweight, flexible, and strong structure: the KDO Fixed System

Functionality was a crucial factor in selecting Kriskadecor's chain curtains. The solution needed to address significant technical challenges, such as seamlessly integrating with the building while maintaining ventilation for the four hotel windows above the restaurant. To meet these requirements, the KDO Fixed System was chosen. This system allows large surfaces to be clad with tensioned chains, creating personalized visual effects while ensuring both ventilation and structural stability. It provides a lightweight yet durable structure, capable of covering extensive areas. Its customizable technology—including dimensions, shapes, colors, and the reproduction of images and patterns—enables the creation of dynamic facades that, despite their solid appearance and the privacy they provide from the outside, while maintaining a visual connection with the exterior surroundings. Additionally, the system reduces the transmission of direct solar radiation while allowing for adequate ventilation.

Another key technical advantage of this solution is its resistance to adverse environmental conditions. Designed to withstand wind pressures exceeding 210 km/h, it is a durable option for exterior applications. Its lightness and flexibility not only facilitate installation but also minimize long-term maintenance costs. Moreover, the aluminum used in the system is 100% recyclable, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability.

The collaboration between Sabé, Kriskadecor, and engineering firm Auxini was essential in bringing this project to life. Kriskadecor's expertise in aluminum manipulation and the application of digital technology to create custom visual patterns played a decisive role in achieving the desired outcome. The Ginza 41 project exemplifies how architectural design can go beyond aesthetics to become a powerful tool for identity and user experience. The combination of Àfrica Sabé's vision with Kriskadecor's technical expertise resulted in a solution that is not only visually striking but also meets essential technical requirements. This visual effect reinforces Ginza 41's identity while contributing to the urban landscape, establishing a new landmark in the city.