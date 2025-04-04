Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Column, ChairTanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, BeamTanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairTanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Dining roomTanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant
Braga, Bandung, Indonesia
  • Artwork Artist: Wisnu Ajitama
  • Main Contractor: SABB the Engineer
  • City: Braga, Bandung
  • Country: Indonesia
Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Column, Chair
© Liandro Siringoringo

Text description provided by the architects. Tanatap Heritage Garden is a small architectural intervention that transformed a once-mediocre vertical building, which stood as a barrier in Braga's heritage shophouse, into a creative melting pot that celebrates its historical significance. The project's main challenge from the outset was to apply primary methods for the adaptive reuse of an existing Dutch heritage shophouse structure, converting it into a restaurant and coffee shop situated in the middle of a block on Braga Street, Bandung. The shed, originally a warehouse, provided us with the opportunity to work with many original elements inherited from its previous uses, such as existing frames, walls, and facades.

Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 8 of 29
© Ernest Theofilus
Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus
Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair, Countertop
© Ernest Theofilus
Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 22 of 29
Floor Plan
Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Liandro Siringoringo
Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 27 of 29
Axonometric
Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Beam
© Liandro Siringoringo

Braga Street is located in the center of Bandung, Indonesia, and is known for its 100-year-old Dutch shophouses, which became famous in the 1920s as a promenade street during the colonial era. The European ambiance of cafes, boutiques, and restaurants along the street helped Bandung earn the Dutch nickname "Parijs van Java" ("Paris of Java"). Therefore, the project emphasizes humility, tradition, and site awareness while fostering a quiet integration that responds to existing needs.

Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Ernest Theofilus
Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 17 of 29
© Ernest Theofilus

An aged Haya tree ironwood sculpture, created by artist Wisnu Ajitama, serves as a contrasting focal point against the preserved facade on the exterior while introducing multiple compress and release spaces on the interior through the use of various corten artistic spatial frames. The design prioritizes allowing the environment, history, and culture to shape the project. It serves as a small proactive prototype of architectural practice focused on reusing and refurbishing as the primary consideration when designing and reshaping our already overbuilt cities. This approach, which prioritizes reuse over demolition, can reduce costs, enhance environmental efficiency, and preserve functional structures that can continue to serve their purpose for years to come.

Tanatap Heritage Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography
© Liandro Siringoringo

Project location

Address:Braga, Bandung, Indonesia

RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
