World
Element Store / atelier tao+c

Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 2 of 40Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, WoodElement Store / atelier tao+c - Image 4 of 40Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodElement Store / atelier tao+c - More Images

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Store, Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: atelier tao+c
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GUBI, Gyro, Muller van Severen, Norman, ziinlife
  • Design Team: Weilu Wang, Liyan Zhu
  • Construction Team: EMCC Shanghai construction
  • Lighting Consultant: ELA Shanghai
  • Structure Engineer: LuAn Lu Partners Structure Consulting
  • Graphic Design: age studio
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 7 of 40
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Design Statement. No. 1381-1 Yuyuan Road, stands set back 30 meters from the bustling main street, leaving a modest forecourt that separates it from the urban hustle. Home to Element - a fashion boutique in Shanghai that has attracted much attention in recent years, the modest three-story building is surrounded by rows of houses and commercial buildings, presenting only a front façade to passersby. It appears quiet and restraint amidst the lively neighborhood, whilst could be easily overlooked. Through meticulous observations of the urban interface and detailed investigations of the building's inherent qualities, Atelier tao+c has reimagined a community-oriented renovation of Element's store.

Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 2 of 40
© Wen Studio
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 39 of 40
Facade
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 26 of 40
© Wen Studio

Extraction of Architectural Elements. The building, with its simple rectangular form and low ceilings, mirrors the utilitarian architecture of 1980s. Given the challenging economic climate, the design avoids radical transformation to the structure, opting instead for a budget-conscious, "self-renewing" regeneration.

Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 40 of 40
Axonometric
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 38 of 40
Axonometric

The approach was to confront the banality of the building, observe and extract its common architectural elements. Previous modifications - steel beams, emergency exit doors, air conditioning units, and fire hydrants are highlighted through chromatic coding. Sealed windows are reopened and clad with operable metal shutters, reasserting the building's character while revealing its traces of time. The original rusty steel staircase is preserved and revealed, painted forest green, and refined with new railings. The original elements of the building are marked and emphasized.

Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 6 of 40
© Wen Studio
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, Wood
© Wen Studio
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 4 of 40
© Wen Studio

The messy vitality and order. Within each floor's rigid shell, precisely controlled diagonal interventions formed with solid wood frames or metal sheds, break the monotony of the single form and strengthen the sense of instability of the space. The timber framework bypasses the green staircase, and concealing functional spaces - the changing room and storage room and cashier behind angular folds, while the front side presenting modular display systems. This system of adaptable racks and panels contrasts with the slender stainless steel clothes rods on the opposite wall.

Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Wen Studio
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Wen Studio
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting
© Wen Studio

Vertical circulation becomes a dynamic journey: the green staircase threads through cantilevered platforms, framing fragmented views across floors. Wooden frameworks act as permeable screens, revealing layered scenes of a combination of architectural elements with multiple materials and color markers, and the walking is full of dynamics.

Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography
© Wen Studio
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 31 of 40
© Wen Studio
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Wen Studio

Capturing Life in Urban Interstices. Around the buildings, houses and shops are intermingled; A jumble of laundry hangers, air conditioners and awnings protruding like architectural parasites, epitomizes Shanghai's idiosyncratic streetscape. The façade intervention responds to this urban collage. A steel exoskeleton climbs the exterior from the ground floor to the third floor, integrating doors, windows, and signage mounts, allowing maximum daylight and views. It supports awnings and a café counter, while functioning as a scaffold for seasonal banners—a contemporary nod to neighboring laundry poles, forms a recognizable facade feature, which blends into the residential buildings and reflects each other.

Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Wen Studio
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood
© Wen Studio

Internally generated program extends outward: the cafe counter spills beneath the awning to create outdoor seating flanking a pocket lawn. The treatment of internal space and urban Interstice space will affect the interaction between people and shops. The goal of the design is to transform the store into a space with a breath of life, while maintaining a quiet and ordinary state of the building to integrate and refresh the atmosphere of the neighborhood.

Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, Wood
© Wen Studio
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Image 22 of 40
© Wen Studio
Element Store / atelier tao+c - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Wen Studio

Project location

Address:Yuyuan Load, Shanghai, China

About this office
atelier tao+c
Office

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Element Store / atelier tao+c" 10 Apr 2025. ArchDaily.

© Wen Studio

Element 愚园路 / atelier tao+c 西涛设计工作室

